The Food Safety Rule You Need To Follow Before Adding Frozen Chicken To A Slow Cooker

A slow cooker is guaranteed to make succulently tender chicken, but its low-and-slow cooking method can be particularly dangerous with frozen meats like chicken. Eric Rowse, lead chef-instructor of culinary arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's Los Angeles campus, told Daily Meal that cooking frozen chicken in a slow cooker has an unacceptably high risk of causing food poisoning. In other words, you should always thaw your chicken before putting it in a slow cooker.

Bacteria like salmonella grow most easily in what's known as the temperature danger zone, between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why chicken must be cooked internally to 165 degrees. "There is a short window (four hours) during which food can be in the temperature danger zone, which is when bacteria grow fastest," said Rowse. The chef explained that, "If chicken is frozen, it's going to take much longer to get up to temperature to kill salmonella, all the while the salmonella is multiplying."

There are a few ways to thaw chicken safely, the most common being to place it in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours. Once defrosted, you should cook the chicken within one or two days.