The 13 Things You Need To Know About Slow Cooker Chicken

Whether you just bought your very first slow cooker or you're about to dust off the old one, there are some things you should be aware of if you plan to cook chicken with it. When you use this appliance, some different rules apply, compared to when you make the poultry in other ways, like the grill or the oven. To achieve the best final product, selecting the appropriate chicken cut is crucial. Furthermore, the capacity of your machine matters, as well as the steps you take during preparation.

Then, of course, there are unsafe cooking and reheating practices to avoid for the sake of your health. Fortunately, this comprehensive guide is here to equip you with all the information you need regarding slow cooker chicken, including all of its benefits. Before you know it, you'll be a seasoned pro on the subject, which is nice when you want to make the most delicious chicken possible.