Yes, You Can Cook Meat Straight From Frozen In Your Air Fryer

The air fryer is convenient for those with busy schedules who don't have time to cook on the stove throughout the week. However, did you know that you don't even have to thaw meat before cooking it in an air fryer? That's right — you can cook meat straight from frozen with little fuss.

According to the USDA, it's perfectly safe to cook meat straight from frozen, but it's important to note that it will take a tad bit longer than if you were cooking thawed or fresh meat. On average, it should take around one and a half times as long, so plan accordingly. This should also be true if you're cooking with an air fryer, which uses a fan and heating element to replicate the textures you might get from a conventional fryer.

Still, using an air fryer to cook frozen meat should be quick and convenient. Depending on the type of protein, your meal may be finished cooking in under 30 minutes (less than 10 minutes in some cases, such as shrimp). You should also keep in mind that larger air fryers may cook food slightly faster than smaller air fryers. Likewise, freezing meat can affect its quality, especially when compared to fresh meat.