Before You Add Ingredients, You Need To Preheat Your Slow Cooker

The beauty of this type of meal prep is that you can essentially combine all your ingredients into the slow cooker and step away for a few hours, or even all day. But still, most slow cooker recipes call for a bit of active prep beforehand, particularly when you're working to brown aromatics like garlic or onion, to toast up spices for flavor blooming, and to sear meat or saute vegetables. Those ingredients will be warm and ready once you've finished these initial steps; to then place them in a cold slow cooker cools them down, and it'll take time to then bring them back up to optimal temperature. Instead, preheat your cooker while you're busy doing these other tasks, which won't add any extra time to your overall cook. Another major benefit to this step is that you can actually prevent some dangers associated with food borne illness by minimizing the amount of time your food — in particular, meats and poultry — lingers in the temperature danger zone between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Preheating is as simple as turning on your cooker to the highest setting while you manage other preparation steps. Adding hot or boiling water helps speed up the process, too, which you can then drain prior to proceeding with your recipe. When you're ready to cook, turn the temperature down to your desired level, and rest assured that you'll achieve the depth of flavor you expect while working with a safe and reliable method.