14 Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Salmon In The Air Fryer

A piece of salmon and an air fryer: It's a marriage made in heaven. It's no secret that salmon is one of the most popular types of fish in the United States, with the average American consuming several pounds of it per year and benefiting from its numerous nutritional bonuses. It's also no secret that air fryers have become one of the must-have appliances for easy, quick dinners. So when you combine the two, it kinda feels like nothing can go wrong — especially when you add in the fact that salmon is, for the most part, a breeze to cook in an air fryer, requiring little more than a few presses of its buttons.

However, cooking salmon in an air fryer is a little more complicated than you might think. Contrary to popular belief, salmon can emerge from this appliance dry, overcooked, and lacking in any flavor whatsoever. That's if you manage to retrieve it in one piece, too: Salmon can be a nightmare to remove from an air fryer due to its flaky consistency, and if you're not careful, it'll rip in half before you have a chance to eat it. Fed up with ruining your fish? We thought so, and that's why we put together this list of the most common salmon mistakes in your air fryer.