For Perfectly Intact Fish Filets, Cook An Extra One To Check For Doneness

When hosting a dinner party, presentation is key. From the tablescape to the place settings to the food itself, no detail is overlooked. So when you're preparing a meal of fish filets, the last thing you want to do is stick your fork into the corner of one of them to check doneness. On the flip side, as a dinner guest at a restaurant or a friend's house, you expect to be served a beautifully intact filet that showcases the fish's natural shape and texture. When a portion of the filet is visibly altered, it can put a damper on the aesthetic appeal of the dish and make it seem less appetizing.

Luckily, there's a super-easy way to ensure all the fish filets you are serving are perfectly cooked while remaining intact: Simply have a tester filet on hand. Prepare this extra fish filet alongside the ones that will be served. As you cook, use it as your test subject to gauge doneness. When it reaches the desired consistency and is easily flaked with a fork, you can rest assured the others will follow suit.