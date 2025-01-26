The Unhealthiest Pancakes At IHOP Are Basically Just Dessert

There's nothing quite as classic as going out for a family (or heck, even solo) meal at a diner. While there are some great mom-and-pop shops where you can enjoy this experience, one chain restaurant knows what it's doing when it comes to breakfast: IHOP. With a menu packed full of breakfast classics like bacon and eggs, omelettes, and of course, pancakes, there's no question that IHOP will fill your cravings for bottomless coffee and tasty breakfast fare.

Another fun feature of IHOP is that they go far beyond just classic pancakes. They have a whole lineup of fun flavors, ranging from Mexican tres leches pancakes to a hearty plate of Power Protein pancakes. (If you're not sure which to order next time you're at IHOP, Daily Meal taste-tested and ranked IHOP pancakes from worst to best to help you choose.)

Out of all those pancake options, however, there's one that, as delicious as it might be, is anything but healthy: the New York Cheesecake Pancakes. These pancakes have some protein and fiber, but they're loaded with fat, sodium, sugar, and calories, making them an option you might want to steer clear of if you're hoping for a nutrition-rich choice.