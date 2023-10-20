Papa Johns' Twix Papa Bites Review: This New Caramel Dessert Is Messy But Worth It
Just in time for Halloween, Papa Johns has added a new treat to its Papa Bites menu — Twix Papa Bites. It hasn't even been a full year since the pizza chain introduced its first sweet version of this side back in December of 2022, but the Oreo Papa Bites have already proven to be such a winner that it was time to double down on the yum.
Being fans of Twix, we headed to the nearest Papa Johns location to order the new dessert and find out if it is really worth all the hype. So, are the new Twix Papa Bites the perfect treat for your taste buds, or are they more of a trick this spooky season? We grabbed a stack of napkins and got to dipping so we could give you the full scoop... and here is our chew and review.
What do Papa Johns' Twix Papa Bites taste like?
The strong aroma of warm caramel emanated from the box of Twix Papa Bites. As we opened it, we were treated to the sight of something that looked like a sliced loaf of garlic bread gone mad. The Bites weren't very uniform — some had more caramel drizzle than others, and many simply lacked the chocolate sauce altogether. Fortunately, the dessert comes with a side of caramel dipping sauce too.
The Twix Papa Bites have a crispy exterior and are soft and doughy inside, creating a dual texture that we thoroughly enjoyed. But the filling is where it's at — it is similar to a Danish and features luscious caramel and rich chocolate that work in perfect harmony... when present.
What we couldn't seem to find within any of the new Papa Bites is what makes Twix a Twix — the promised cookie bar pieces. Even with that absence, the endless flow of caramel hit the spot any Twix fan would look for in a taste test (including us).
Nutritional information for Papa Johns' Twix Papa Bites
There are eight Twix Papa Bites in a box. Each one-piece serving contains 80 calories, 2 grams of fat, 1 gram of saturated fat, 105 milligrams of sodium, 13 grams of total carbohydrates, 4 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of protein. It should also be noted that this product contains milk, peanuts, soy, and wheat.
How, when, and where to order Papa Johns' Twix Papa Bites
For a limited time only, and at participating locations, Papa Johns has added the Twix Papa Bites to its Papa Bites menu. That menu already includes a mix of sweet and savory options like Chicken Parmesan Bites, Jalapeño Papa Bites, and OREO Cookie Bites.
Twix Papa Bites have been available since October 16 for those enrolled in Papa Rewards. The new dessert will launch at participating locations for everyone else on October 23.
The Twix Papa Bites have a suggested retail of $4.99 and can be ordered directly online or through the app; they are listed under either the Papa Bites or Desserts submenus. The treats are available to order any time Papa Johns is open, while supplies last.
The final verdict
Papa Johns' Twix Papa Bites are the perfect addition to your pizza order. Twix fans will be pleased to know that this is probably one of the best extensions of the candy bar. Twix shakes, Twix doughnuts, and Twix iced coffee were certainly cool ways to enjoy the candy, but there's something magical about these warm and delicious Bites.
Sure, we would have loved more crunch with the presence of Twix's signature shortbread cookies, but the gooey goodness of the caramel and the rich chocolate drizzle make up for it. This dessert might be messy, but it's worth it. With the perfect balance of textures, along with a rich and creamy filling, we're sad these Twix Papa Bites are only around for a limited time.