Papa Johns' Twix Papa Bites Review: This New Caramel Dessert Is Messy But Worth It

Just in time for Halloween, Papa Johns has added a new treat to its Papa Bites menu — Twix Papa Bites. It hasn't even been a full year since the pizza chain introduced its first sweet version of this side back in December of 2022, but the Oreo Papa Bites have already proven to be such a winner that it was time to double down on the yum.

Being fans of Twix, we headed to the nearest Papa Johns location to order the new dessert and find out if it is really worth all the hype. So, are the new Twix Papa Bites the perfect treat for your taste buds, or are they more of a trick this spooky season? We grabbed a stack of napkins and got to dipping so we could give you the full scoop... and here is our chew and review.