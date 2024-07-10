Your Salad Dressing Is Missing One Hugely Flavorful Add-In

Dressing your salad can be the tastiest part of this meal. Sure, the leafy greens, crisp cucumbers, firm cherry tomatoes, and whatever else you like to put in this healthy favorite are delish, but if you are looking for ways to upgrade your homemade salad dressing, there's one ingredient lurking in your fridge you may be overlooking that you should be adding: Olive brine. This simple liquid, which either gets tossed or left in the back of the fridge to be forgotten, is packed with a punch of flavor and can turn a basic vinaigrette or a creamy dressing into a gourmet version of its basic self.

Most brines are made of salt, vinegar, and water, but when you add something like olives to this liquid bath, they impart their flavor to the brine, creating layers of richness. A vinaigrette is comprised of one part acid — like vinegar — to three parts oil, and flavored to taste. When you add olive brine as the flavor, it creates a balance between the savory elements and the acid, hitting all the right notes for your mouth. Round it out with some herbs and spices and you have the perfect finishing touch for your salad.

Because brine contains vinegar, you can replace the acid in your vinaigrette with the olive juice or use both ingredients together. You will just want to adjust the amount of each so the end result doesn't make your mouth pucker.