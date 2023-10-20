Should You Brine Your Turkey Before Smoking?

When it comes to Thanksgiving, every family has a specific way of preparing a turkey. Some families opt to create a cornbread stuffing, while others prefer to use citrus fruits to bring out a tanginess in the meat. Also up for debate is the subject of whether or not you should brine the bird. And it's entirely up to you whether or not you take this extra step.

According to the USDA, brining turkey can be beneficial, as it could ensure a more tender and juicier bird. A popular method is submerging a turkey in a saltwater bath. You can also add other ingredients, such as sugar and honey, to impart a sweeter flavoring. The salt interacts with the muscle proteins in the turkey, causing them to soften and begin to dissolve. The added moisture from the water should stop the turkey from drying out, especially when slow cooking it in a smoker. To brine turkey in saltwater, you first need a large pot that will allow the liquid to cover the turkey. Typically, you would let the turkey sit for around 12 hours prior to smoking.

However, some experts advise against brining turkey, arguing that it ruins the bird's natural flavor.