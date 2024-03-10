Upgrade Your Pan Sauces And Avoid Nonstick Skillets

While there are many secrets for elevating your pan sauce, starting with the wrong piece of cookware can be the difference between success and tragedy. Pan sauces are a quick way to bring added depth to dishes using the flavor left over from cooking proteins and/or vegetables. Nonstick skillets are meant to make cooking and cleanup a breeze, but when it comes to crafting a delicious sauce, sticking is essential.

If you've ever pan-seared a steak or sauteed ground beef, you may have noticed the little brown bits that get left behind once you remove the meat from the pan. Those magical morsels are not to be discarded — they're the key to a powerful, flavorful pan sauce. If you use a nonstick skillet, however, not only will your meat miss out on a desirable, even sear, but none of those flavorful bits will remain tethered to the bottom, as the whole point of this type of pan is to prevent sticking. And when you add in your deglazing liquid, you'll just create a bland, watered-down mixture instead of a rich pan sauce. To get the best of those browned bits, you're going to have to avoid using a nonstick skillet and bust out a different kind of metal pan.