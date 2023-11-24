The Fridge Organization Hack To Prevent Excess Food Waste

Sometimes ingredients can go bad before you have the chance to use them in a recipe, and other times you'll discover them rotting in the back of your fridge. If you often find yourself throwing away food simply because you forgot you had it, it might be time to reorganize your fridge. Typically people sort their food into categories, for example, they might store all the vegetables in the crisper drawer, or put all the cheese in one place. While that organization system has its benefits, if reducing food waste is your main concern, consider taking the "FIFO" approach instead.

FIFO, which is an acronym for "first in, first out," is a method commonly taught in culinary school, and it entails sorting your food by expiration date, not necessarily by its type. Essentially, items that have a longer shelf life or that have been recently bought are positioned towards the back. Older items or anything with an upcoming expiration date are placed closer to the front. This encourages you to use up food long before it goes bad so it doesn't go to waste.