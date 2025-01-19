The Type Of Storage Container You Should Avoid At All Costs In Your Pantry

Doing an occasional pantry overhaul is a good idea. There's nothing like getting all your dry goods neatly arranged, whether you're sorting them by size or using color-coding to maximize efficiency. A pantry overhaul is the perfect time to discard containers that no longer work for you and choose new ones that will make your life easier. There are lots of organizing containers available to get your pantry in tip-top condition, but one type should be avoided.

Containers made of natural fibers such as grass or wicker will attract insects that like to hide and make nests inside them. Unless you're okay with having ants and spiders living amongst your dried beans and cereal boxes, you'll want to choose another type of container. There are many ways to make your pantry efficient and neat, but natural fiber baskets, which may look pretty, aren't the best option for storing food.

Even if you keep your pantry meticulously clean, pests may still be hiding inside boxes and bags you bring home from the store. Pantry moths, also known as Indian meal moths, are a common problem and often infest a pantry this way. They show up as little white worms ready to munch through your granola and form a colony of their creepy crawly friends inside your pretty basket. It's worth it to take the time to pest-proof your pantry, and a good place to start is by eliminating those baskets.