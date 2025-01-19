The Type Of Storage Container You Should Avoid At All Costs In Your Pantry
Doing an occasional pantry overhaul is a good idea. There's nothing like getting all your dry goods neatly arranged, whether you're sorting them by size or using color-coding to maximize efficiency. A pantry overhaul is the perfect time to discard containers that no longer work for you and choose new ones that will make your life easier. There are lots of organizing containers available to get your pantry in tip-top condition, but one type should be avoided.
Containers made of natural fibers such as grass or wicker will attract insects that like to hide and make nests inside them. Unless you're okay with having ants and spiders living amongst your dried beans and cereal boxes, you'll want to choose another type of container. There are many ways to make your pantry efficient and neat, but natural fiber baskets, which may look pretty, aren't the best option for storing food.
Even if you keep your pantry meticulously clean, pests may still be hiding inside boxes and bags you bring home from the store. Pantry moths, also known as Indian meal moths, are a common problem and often infest a pantry this way. They show up as little white worms ready to munch through your granola and form a colony of their creepy crawly friends inside your pretty basket. It's worth it to take the time to pest-proof your pantry, and a good place to start is by eliminating those baskets.
Alternatives to natural fiber baskets
You may be wondering what is recommended to use for pantry organization if baskets are not a good idea. Look for storage containers made of glass or plastic that have straight sides, are clear so you can always see the contents, and provide a tight seal. A set like this with assorted canister sizes is a good place to start. If you have the space, containers that stack will make things even neater.
If you swap out your natural fiber baskets for something made of another material, you don't have to let them go to waste. Organizing your linens and tablecloths is a great way to repurpose them. Just make sure you inspect them thoroughly to ensure they're free of pests.
Eliminating natural fiber containers may seem like a lot of trouble now, but you will be glad you did it. Choosing the right containers when doing your pantry overhaul will ultimately pay off. You will avoid pricey visits from the exterminator and the ick factor when you discover unwelcome visitors.