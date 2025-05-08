The 14 Best Fruit Juice Mixers For Tequila

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tequila, a distilled Mexican spirit made from the blue agave plant, is among the most versatile cocktail bases you can have on your bar. If you're a tequila novice, you might wonder what there is to do with it besides making margaritas. As a long-time cocktail creator, bartender, and bar manager, I'm here to tell you that the options are endless, and it starts with how many unique types of this spirit you can find on the shelves — just make sure whatever tequila bottle you're grabbing is made from 100% blue agave.

The state of Jalisco, where tequila must be produced, has a variety of climates and altitudes, so the agave plants that grow here take on distinct characteristics based on where they're planted, similar to wine grapes. Additionally, production techniques and aging methods are used to create different styles, from a whiskey-like wood-aged añejo to a bright, herbal-toned blanco. You don't need to be a professional mixologist to create a delicious tequila drink — in fact, all you need is tequila and juice. There are a lot of fruit juices that complement the spirit incredibly well, some basic and easy to find anywhere, and some more niche and unusual. Whether you're making a simple two-part refresher or putting together a complex cocktail, these are the best fruit juices to mix with your tequila.

