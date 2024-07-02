The Mistake That's Ruining The Look Of Your Tequila Sunrise

Grenadine, orange juice, and tequila create a perfect sunrise in a glass; however, to get the presentation of a tequila sunrise cocktail is all about layers and pouring the ingredients so that you get the burst of color permeating from the bottom to the top of this drink as you slowly sip it. But if you find your drink doesn't have the appearance of orange and yellow rising from a pool of red at the bottom of your glass, chances are you've made a critical faux pas.

If you are stirring all three ingredients of your tequila sunrise, stop. The trick to making a tequila cocktail that isn't a margarita is to pour your orange juice and tequila over ice and stir the two ingredients together. The pomegranate syrup, also known as grenadine, is on the thicker side and should sink to the bottom of your glass when you add it to help create that sunrise effect. To ensure this happens, pour the grenadine as close to the side of the glass as possible. When it comes to a tequila sunrise, you do not want a pink drink!