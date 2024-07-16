When Lychees Are Perfectly In Season (And Where To Find Them)

There's a whole list of fruits you can count on being available at grocery stores at any time of the year, but lychees aren't one of them. These funky-looking fruits, which are native to southern China, are now also grown in states like California, Hawaii, and Florida, but the fresh fruits are only available for a short time. Specifically, they're harvested between mid-May and early July. Moreover, unlike many fruits that are picked at maturity then left to ripen, lychees are picked when they're ready to eat.

If you want to get your hands on lychees, your best bet is to mark your calendar and keep an eye on your local international and Asian grocery stores. But even then, selecting the ideal lychee takes knowledge and discernment. This fruit is particular — it requires a subtropical climate with a cold (but not too cold) winter, and trees can take around a decade to actually start bearing fruit. It's no surprise, then, that getting the best lychees requires a little forethought.