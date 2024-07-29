Forget Margaritas. Try A Paloma Cocktail This Summer Instead
Some might say there is no greater summer cocktail than the classic margarita. It's sweet and sour, sunny and citrusy, and has a salted rim that calls to mind the salinity of a luxurious beach swim. But sometimes, the tequila-based favorite should step aside to make room for other seasonally appropriate drinks at the pool party — and the first one to which you might want to extend an invitation is the Paloma.
A classic sparkling Paloma recipe creates a sipper with pizazz. The ingredient list isn't too far from a beloved margarita, in that they both feature tequila, lime juice, and a sweetener. But this drink also brings in a splash of bittersweet grapefruit and a bit of fizz from the addition of club soda. A Paloma is super simple to put together and uses refreshing ingredients you probably already have on hand (or can easily source). It's also totally customizable should you have other ideas, themes, or inspiration in mind.
What makes a Paloma a perfect summer drink?
The main components of a Paloma are pretty simple, which means your ingredient selection should focus on quality. You'll want a tequila you'd consider good enough to sip on (blanco is traditional, as this unaged version allows the agave character to really take the stage). When it comes to juice, fresh is always best, and in this case you'll need both lime and grapefruit. The combination of citrus lends sweetness and tang, along with the grapefruit's balancing bitterness. A sweetener like simple syrup or agave to complement the tequila's character, will soften and round out all those citrus flavors, while a salted rim helps highlight the delicious, carefully chosen ingredients.
The last component is club soda, which is a major distinction between this drink and a margarita. The fizzy water converts the cocktail from an on-the-rocks situation to a fizzy sipper that takes a little longer to drink, which makes it especially refreshing in the summer — not to mention hydrating on a hot and sunny beach day.
How to personalize your Paloma
Given the simplicity of this cocktail, it's a snap to customize and add your own personal spin. You can play with different tequilas (if you prefer an aged reposado, for example), or swap out the spirit for mezcal to make a smoky Paloma. You can even make a frozen Paloma for those extra scorching days.
If you learn how to make simple syrup, you can add subtle flavor by creating a sweetener infused with spicy ginger or bright and herbaceous mint to complement the citrus combination. The explosion of flavored seltzer varieties and unique sodas has also opened up a whole world ripe for Paloma experimentation. Try a hibiscus seltzer or an Italian limonata for subtle twists on the drink's tangy notes. On the garnish front, a sprig of rosemary or other herbs offers a colorful and aromatic pop. For the rim, you can try a flavored salt infused with something like smoke, or opt for a little heat by combining it with Tajín seasoning.
If you're looking to branch out from the basics this summer, you can forget margaritas for a while and instead get playful with a Paloma. Given the many ways you can personalize this classic cocktail, you may just need to find a bigger pool party.