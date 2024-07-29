Forget Margaritas. Try A Paloma Cocktail This Summer Instead

Some might say there is no greater summer cocktail than the classic margarita. It's sweet and sour, sunny and citrusy, and has a salted rim that calls to mind the salinity of a luxurious beach swim. But sometimes, the tequila-based favorite should step aside to make room for other seasonally appropriate drinks at the pool party — and the first one to which you might want to extend an invitation is the Paloma.

A classic sparkling Paloma recipe creates a sipper with pizazz. The ingredient list isn't too far from a beloved margarita, in that they both feature tequila, lime juice, and a sweetener. But this drink also brings in a splash of bittersweet grapefruit and a bit of fizz from the addition of club soda. A Paloma is super simple to put together and uses refreshing ingredients you probably already have on hand (or can easily source). It's also totally customizable should you have other ideas, themes, or inspiration in mind.