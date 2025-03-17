Whole Foods Just Recalled This Popular Frozen Snack: Here's Why

Thankfully, according to the recall notice, nobody has yet fallen ill from eating the 365 by Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese product. Although the undeclared presence of such common items as meat and eggs may not seem that serious, that would be a faulty assumption. Chicken eggs are one of the most common allergens in infants and small children, exposure to which can cause symptoms ranging from hives to anaphylaxis, which can be fatal.

On the other hand, while meat is still a relatively rare allergen, its undeclared presence in foods that are not supposed to contain meat is still a major problem for Whole Foods. Not only is it important to respect the dietary preferences of people who don't eat meat, but long-time vegetarians and vegans who suddenly consume meat can experience bloating, gassiness, and other physical discomfort.

As the voluntary recall progresses, it may develop into a Class I recall, the most severe grade of FDA recall indicating high risk of injury or death. But hopefully, the manufacturer's quick action regarding the presence of these undeclared ingredients will keep this recall from being one of the recalls that will haunt Whole Foods forever.