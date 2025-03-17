Whole Foods Just Recalled This Popular Frozen Snack: Here's Why
If you're one to pick up a box of frozen macaroni and cheese bites from Whole Foods as an anytime treat, you'll want to double-check your freezer. The manufacturer of 365 by Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese recently initiated a recall on the product due to "undeclared eggs and meat ingredients," according to the recall notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall of Whole Foods' store brand 365 by Whole Foods frozen mac and cheese bites covers products with the UPC code 99482499709, purchased between February 6 and March 11, 2025, with a best-by date of November 29, 2025.
C.H. Guenther & Son LLC, which manufactured the Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese product, reported that the recall began after a customer complained about finding meat in one of the macaroni and cheese bites. While no illnesses have yet been reported, the recall notice urges anyone who purchased a potentially contaminated product to destroy whatever remains, and return to their local Whole Foods with proof of purchase for a full refund. If you've purchased this product and have more questions, you can also contact C.H. Guenther & Son LLC at 1-210-227-1401.
Why this Whole Foods Small Bites recall is a big deal
Thankfully, according to the recall notice, nobody has yet fallen ill from eating the 365 by Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese product. Although the undeclared presence of such common items as meat and eggs may not seem that serious, that would be a faulty assumption. Chicken eggs are one of the most common allergens in infants and small children, exposure to which can cause symptoms ranging from hives to anaphylaxis, which can be fatal.
On the other hand, while meat is still a relatively rare allergen, its undeclared presence in foods that are not supposed to contain meat is still a major problem for Whole Foods. Not only is it important to respect the dietary preferences of people who don't eat meat, but long-time vegetarians and vegans who suddenly consume meat can experience bloating, gassiness, and other physical discomfort.
As the voluntary recall progresses, it may develop into a Class I recall, the most severe grade of FDA recall indicating high risk of injury or death. But hopefully, the manufacturer's quick action regarding the presence of these undeclared ingredients will keep this recall from being one of the recalls that will haunt Whole Foods forever.