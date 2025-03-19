A Choking Hazard Has Prompted These 2 Major Food Brands To Recall Frozen Meals

As announced by the FDA, Nestlé USA — the parent company of Stouffer's and Lean Cuisine — is voluntarily recalling select frozen meals due to possible foreign object contamination. Affected products include Lean Cuisine butternut squash ravioli, lemon garlic shrimp stir fry, and spinach artichoke ravioli, as well as Stouffer's party size chicken lasagna.

Recalled items were dispersed to stores from September 2024 to March 2025, and they were produced between August 2024 and March 2025. Nestlé USA emphasizes that only these items are included in the recall, so other Stouffer's and Lean Cuisine meals should still be safe for consumption.

The recall resulted from a possible episode of choking related to the listed products. It's not entirely clear what the foreign object is, but it's been described as a "wood-like material." Nestlé USA encourages consumers to review the 10-digit batch codes (which precede the best before date) on the side of product packaging to determine whether they're affected by the recall. While a recent study by the Public Research Interest Group shows that food recalls are deadlier than ever, it's fortunate that no one was seriously hurt as a result of these contaminated frozen foods.