The Creative Way To Upcycle Those Tiny Cracker Barrel Syrup Bottles

There's something so appealing about miniatures. A perfectly normal item, like a bottle of syrup, somehow becomes inexplicably adorable when shrunk down to a fraction of its size. So if you've ever been tempted to take home some of those teeny-tiny bottles Cracker Barrel uses to serve its pancake syrup, but didn't know what to do with them (besides letting your Barbies play "country-style diner"), look no further. Sarah Tereskini, a TikToker who posts clever upcycle and craft ideas on her page redeux_style, came up with a use that's fairly easy to execute and totally practical — salt and pepper shakers.

Chances are, those little bottles served with breakfast at Cracker Barrel are getting thrown away after your meal anyway, so there's no harm in snatching them up and repurposing them. In addition to basic salt and pepper, Tereskini also suggests filling them with customized seasoned salts or homemade spice blends. This gives you a chance to really personalize them and make a nice hostess or housewarming gift.

Tereskini's relatively simple DIY involves drilling holes into the plastic bottle caps, so you will need to get your hands on a power drill. Apart from that, though, you don't need any special tools or components — just some painter's tape and dish soap.