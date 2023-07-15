The 5 Decorations You'll Find In Every Single Existing Cracker Barrel

If you've been to a Cracker Barrel, you probably know that most of the locations follow a very specific blueprint for how they are laid out. The exterior of every restaurant features a comfy front porch with rocking chairs and the interiors are covered with antiques and feature extensive gift shops that sell all sorts of adorable knick-knacks, kitchenware, and other items. You might also notice that the decorations inside the restaurants vary. Every spot has different bits and bobs that reflect the local community and to the untrained eye not much repeats from location to location, but in fact, all have some version of the same five things.

While the style and make of these five items varies, every restaurant will contain a horseshoe, an ox yoke, a traffic light, a deer head, and a stove. These items are also in similar locations in each restaurant and they are meant to convey a special message to the guests, according to the Cracker Barrel website. The traffic light lights the way to the bathroom. The horseshoe, which is hung on every door leading outside, is believed to bring luck to all those who enter. The ox yoke, cookstove, and deer head are all common items found in Southern homes, adding a touch of authenticity to the restaurant's atmosphere.