The 5 Decorations You'll Find In Every Single Existing Cracker Barrel
If you've been to a Cracker Barrel, you probably know that most of the locations follow a very specific blueprint for how they are laid out. The exterior of every restaurant features a comfy front porch with rocking chairs and the interiors are covered with antiques and feature extensive gift shops that sell all sorts of adorable knick-knacks, kitchenware, and other items. You might also notice that the decorations inside the restaurants vary. Every spot has different bits and bobs that reflect the local community and to the untrained eye not much repeats from location to location, but in fact, all have some version of the same five things.
While the style and make of these five items varies, every restaurant will contain a horseshoe, an ox yoke, a traffic light, a deer head, and a stove. These items are also in similar locations in each restaurant and they are meant to convey a special message to the guests, according to the Cracker Barrel website. The traffic light lights the way to the bathroom. The horseshoe, which is hung on every door leading outside, is believed to bring luck to all those who enter. The ox yoke, cookstove, and deer head are all common items found in Southern homes, adding a touch of authenticity to the restaurant's atmosphere.
The source of Cracker Barrel's many antiques
The vibe that this Southern food spot wants to convey to its customers is entwined with these special artifacts. The goal is to make customers feel at home at whichever of the 660 Cracker Barrels they visit across the country. Cracker Barrel has no problem outfitting each location with these special symbols due to its extensive decor warehouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee. This ever-evolving location contains over 90,000 artifacts, including multiple versions of yokes, deer heads, stoves, traffic lights, and horseshoes.
When the chain is planning a new location, part of the process is sending in a decor team to source items from the surrounding neighborhood. Larry Singleton, who has been the decor manager for over 40 years, called the team "treasure hunters," in a Today interview. "They're looking for that pot of gold or that unique thing to find," he said. Fun fact: Each location has about 1,000 different pieces. The next time you pay a visit to your nearest Cracker Barrel for a buttermilk biscuit or plate of pancakes be sure to spot the local flair from your town.
Other things all Cracker Barrel locations have that you might not know about
Every Cracker Barrel location will also be outfitted with a few other special items plus unique items that guests can buy. The signature rocking chairs on every porch, which are very important to the chain as they are a sign of welcome, are also available to purchase. In fact, the chain sells over 70,000 rockers each year. But antiques are not the only items available. In-demand and rare products also line the chain's country stores. The stores are stocked with items that either evoke nostalgia or are popular and hard to find. Fans are also encouraged to share any special finds on social media.
Cracker Barrel's dedication to local doesn't stop with its decorations. The chain is also serious about showcasing the best food that the country has to offer. The locations source most of the ingredients from spots in the U.S. including Maine blueberries for pancakes and maple syrup from Vermont. The next time you spot an iconic location step inside for a quick bite and take a look at the unique treasures within. You never know what you might find.