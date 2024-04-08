This Healthy Substitute For Breadcrumbs Is Unexpectedly Tasty

Have you been wondering if there is a healthier ingredient that you can use instead of breadcrumbs to make a delicious, crispy coating for your fried chicken or fish? Well, instead of turning to classic breadcrumbs, turn instead to rolled oats. Rolled oats will not only give your dish a nutritional boost, but they'll also provide a mild and nutty-flavored coating for any food that you might typically coat with breadcrumbs.

Additionally, rolled oats pack plenty of nutritional benefits, too. They are a great source of fiber, they're low sodium, and they have absolutely no cholesterol. Not only that, but oats also contain lots of vitamins and minerals, which are excellent for your overall health. You can use rolled oats as a delicious and nutritious substitute for breadcrumbs to help bind together meatballs and to top off casseroles or other fried foods, including taking your breaded chicken to the next level. The process of turning rolled oats into a breadcrumb substitute is pretty straightforward, but there are other steps you should probably take to make your rolled oat food coating as delicious as possible.