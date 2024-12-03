Stop Making This Mistake With Your Eggplant

Eggplants are one of those uniquely satisfying and versatile foods. From eggplant parm to ratatouille, there are a variety of ways to prepare this dish. However, due to eggplant's delicate texture and flavor, many people make mistakes along the way. Are you one of them? And which mistakes are we referring to? To find these answers, Daily Meal consulted Quentin Garcia, Executive Chef at Thompson Palm Springs.

Garcia singled out one mistake you should avoid at all costs. "To any cooks out there boiling eggplant to 'eliminate the bitterness,' please stop. Immediately." This error seems particularly offensive to the chef as he adds, "Please also tell no one you are doing this. You will be judged."

If you've been committing this culinary crime, your secret is safe with us. Luckily, there are many more ways to cook eggplant going forward. Whether you want to grill, smoke, roast, or barbecue is up to you. If you've chosen a new way to cook it but worry bitterness will be an issue, fear not. There are several ways to eat eggplant while avoiding that harsh aftertaste. It all comes down to avoiding common mistakes, so keep reading to understand how to pick and cook a perfectly flavored eggplant.