Totally Elevate Store-Bought Tomato Sauce With A Scoop Of Ricotta

Peanut butter and jelly are great together, sure. But they're far from the only culinary power pairing. What would popcorn be without butter? Why bother with a burger without the fries, or chips without the salsa? When it comes to pasta, it's almost impossible to conjure an image of spaghetti piled high without a shower of parmigiano or other grated cheese.

But that's far from the only dairy that can lay claim to tomato's heart. Ricotta, with its delicate texture and lightly sweet, grassy flavor, is a beautiful partner for your favorite summer red fruit. And the easiest way to enjoy this perfect pairing anytime of year, is to simply grab your go-to tomato sauce from the grocer's shelf, and stir in a dollop of the cheese.

The beauty of this ricotta-sauce combo is how many ways you can enjoy these ingredients together. Simply dressing your favorite pasta is an easy anytime meal, but you'll find plenty of options for experimenting. Use it as a pizza sauce or to elevate your risotto. Slather between slices of bread with basil leaves for a spin on grilled cheese, or smear on eggs for a sweet and savory start to the day. It's an all-in-one ingredient for layering into classic lasagna or stuffing pasta shells, but is delicious enough all on its own to simply serve on toast.