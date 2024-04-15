Upgrade Store-Bought Tomato Sauce Without Adding Any Ingredients

Store-bought tomato sauce doesn't exactly have the same reputation as that homemade, simmered-for-hours kind that you can make yourself. But when you're in a time crunch or just don't want to put forth the effort to make it by hand, store-bought will do just fine — even celebrity chef Ina Garten keeps a jar in her pantry at all times. But if you want to take that grocery store sauce up a notch, then you don't actually have to add any more ingredients. You just need a pot and a stove.

For richer, deeper flavor from your bargain-brand sauce, let it simmer. Reducing the sauce helps concentrate the flavors, giving you more in every bite. But when it comes to choosing the right store-bought sauce, there are things to look for to get the best-quality jar. Keep an eye on the label and ingredients list to know a little more before you buy.