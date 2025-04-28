Chili's New Margarita Of The Month Takes Inspiration From A '90s Icon
If there's one restaurant that knows margaritas, it's Chili's Grill & Bar. The chain is known for spicing up its margarita offerings, such as the Witches Brew Marg for a spooky sweet treat launched through Halloween 2024. Now, along with other changes to Chili's in 2025 — such as a fresh spin on its fajitas — it's bringing back the fun of the '90s with a Radical 'Rita and help from sitcom icon Tiffani Thiessen.
Chili's said in a press release that the Radical 'Rita is a mix of Lunazul Blanco Tequila, its house sour, and Monin Dragonfruit. Blue Curaçao is floating on top with a lime-wedge garnish and a swizzle stick. The chain's vice president of marketing, Jesse Johnson, said, "At Chili's, we are constantly challenging ourselves to push creative boundaries – whether that's in the kitchen, in an advertising campaign, or in this case, behind the bar. We've taken a very on-trend flavor in Dragonfruit and are presenting it in a way our guests have never seen before [...] complete with a totally fresh '90s-style ad campaign."
The launch is part of Chili's Margarita of the Month program, so the new addition will only be available for May. Best of all, it's only $6 like the other monthly margaritas it has offered since the program was established in 2018.
Tiffani Thiessen demonstrates the radicalness of the new margarita
In a YouTube video to launch the Radical 'Rita, Tiffani Thiessen is sitting at a Chili's bar, excitedly telling viewers about the '90s returning to the restaurant with the new drink, all while colorful '90s cutouts pulse and sway around her. She grabs one of the cutouts from the foreground and puts it in her drink while other cutouts start chasing diners around the restaurant, causing a funny panic. Thiessen stays in her seat, though, and demonstrates that the drink turns from pink and blue on top to purple when she stirs it with her cutout.
In the press release, Thiessen said, "Everyone knows me from my days on America's favorite '90s sitcom, but what they might not know is that I also love a great margarita – and some of my favorite early memories with my husband were made at Chili's." She added, "Chili's really knows how to tap into the spirit of such an iconic decade — one I'm especially fond of — with [its] Radical 'Rita."
This isn't the first (and likely won't be the last) time that Chili's Grill & Bar teams up with a celebrity to endorse changes to its margarita lineup. In 2023, Chili's launched four margaritas with a couple of stars from "The Office," Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.