Chili's New Margarita Of The Month Takes Inspiration From A '90s Icon

If there's one restaurant that knows margaritas, it's Chili's Grill & Bar. The chain is known for spicing up its margarita offerings, such as the Witches Brew Marg for a spooky sweet treat launched through Halloween 2024. Now, along with other changes to Chili's in 2025 — such as a fresh spin on its fajitas — it's bringing back the fun of the '90s with a Radical 'Rita and help from sitcom icon Tiffani Thiessen.

Chili's said in a press release that the Radical 'Rita is a mix of Lunazul Blanco Tequila, its house sour, and Monin Dragonfruit. Blue Curaçao is floating on top with a lime-wedge garnish and a swizzle stick. The chain's vice president of marketing, Jesse Johnson, said, "At Chili's, we are constantly challenging ourselves to push creative boundaries – whether that's in the kitchen, in an advertising campaign, or in this case, behind the bar. We've taken a very on-trend flavor in Dragonfruit and are presenting it in a way our guests have never seen before [...] complete with a totally fresh '90s-style ad campaign."

The launch is part of Chili's Margarita of the Month program, so the new addition will only be available for May. Best of all, it's only $6 like the other monthly margaritas it has offered since the program was established in 2018.

