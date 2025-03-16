2025 Brings Changes To Chili's

For decades, Chili's has been a go-to place for friends and families looking for good food, a friendly atmosphere, and a relaxed time. This year, the restaurant chain is shaking things up with three notable changes in food and fun. After the rise, fall, and resurgence of Chili's, it comes as no surprise that there are new and noteworthy happenings in store.

Regarding menu items, Chili's is giving fajitas a fresh spin, so you might find some new twists on your old favorites the next time you stop in for dinner. Also, the chain is stepping (or, in this case, driving) into the world of sports, teaming up with NASCAR. So, expect to see Chili's at the races. Behind the scenes, Chili's is upgrading all its kitchens with Turbo Chef ovens, designed to make cooking faster and improve quality.

Read on for more details on these exciting changes for 2025, giving you even more reasons to stop by your local Chili's — not that you need any!