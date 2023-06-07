Chili's Is Launching 4 New Margaritas With Help From The Office Stars

Chili's has teamed up with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, two beloved stars from "The Office," to launch a campaign that's sure to leave margarita lovers salivating. According to a June 6 press release, the "It All Starts with a Marg" campaign showcases four new premium margaritas, including a Casamigos 'Rita, Skinny 'Rita, Henny 'Rita, and Sangria 'Rita. Fischer and Kinsey, who played Pam and Angela on the hit TV show, are lending their star power to the campaign by sharing their passion for Chili's margaritas.

"It was a family favorite dinner spot when I was growing up," Fischer said in a statement, adding, "I'm very excited about their Sangria 'Rita for summer. That drink was made for me." Kinsey echoed Fischer's love of Chili's margaritas, adding that her "current go-to's are the Presidente Margarita and the Skillet Queso."

Whether you're in need of a birthday pick-me-up, a weekend celebration, a lazy day delight, or a vacation treat, Chili's wants fans to know that it has the "perfect margarita" for every occasion this summer. The four new margarita flavors are being added to Chili's permanent menu and are currently available to order.