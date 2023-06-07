Chili's Is Launching 4 New Margaritas With Help From The Office Stars
Chili's has teamed up with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, two beloved stars from "The Office," to launch a campaign that's sure to leave margarita lovers salivating. According to a June 6 press release, the "It All Starts with a Marg" campaign showcases four new premium margaritas, including a Casamigos 'Rita, Skinny 'Rita, Henny 'Rita, and Sangria 'Rita. Fischer and Kinsey, who played Pam and Angela on the hit TV show, are lending their star power to the campaign by sharing their passion for Chili's margaritas.
"It was a family favorite dinner spot when I was growing up," Fischer said in a statement, adding, "I'm very excited about their Sangria 'Rita for summer. That drink was made for me." Kinsey echoed Fischer's love of Chili's margaritas, adding that her "current go-to's are the Presidente Margarita and the Skillet Queso."
Whether you're in need of a birthday pick-me-up, a weekend celebration, a lazy day delight, or a vacation treat, Chili's wants fans to know that it has the "perfect margarita" for every occasion this summer. The four new margarita flavors are being added to Chili's permanent menu and are currently available to order.
Other additions to Chili's summer lineup
In addition to launching four new margaritas with the help of "The Office" stars, Chili's has also added several items to the menu — some new and some that are twists on classic favorites. These additions are designed to be paired with the margarita selections.
One such item is the revamped Chicken Crispers meal. Available in four, five, and six-count combos, these dippable strips of chicken now come with a side of the restaurant's brand-new White Cheddar Mac & Cheese. Dip 'em in Chili's house-made ranch, or opt to indulge in one of the brand's two new dipping sauces: the "cool-with-a-kick" Buffalo Ranch and the "spicy-sweet and zesty" Sweet Chili Zing.
Those craving a burger to pair with one of Chili's new margaritas can try the Double OldTimer with Cheese, which Chili's says is "bigger and better" with not one but two beef patties. Fans who are looking for something more suitable to pair with the bright and fruity Sangria 'Rita can try the new Ultimate Cajun Pasta, which now includes both grilled chicken and shrimp. From updated dishes to new margarita flavors to sample, there's something for everyone to enjoy this summer.