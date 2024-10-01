Chili's Witches Brew Margarita Review: A Spooky Sweet Treat Perfect For A Night Out

Sweet and boozy. That was my immediate thought upon taking a sip of Chili's Witches Brew Marg. The unmistakable sweetness of Blue Curacao hits first, followed by a wave of alcohol — which was tequila-forward — before a delightful sour twist wraps it all together.

If you've ever ordered a margarita and upgraded to anything above rail tequila, this is not your drink. But if you enjoy your alcohol packed with flavor and fun, the Witches Brew is for you. Still, even as a fan of sweet beverages, I needed to mellow mine out, and turned to the salted rim and orange wedge for assistance. I squeezed the orange into my drink after a few sips, which added a nice freshness to the otherwise artificial sweetness. Swapping out the Fresh Sour mix for a splash of orange juice, if possible, might ultimately be the move. The salted rim also provided a welcome contrast, so I quickly ditched the straw in favor of the savory garnish.

And then there's the swizzle stick. Shaped like a witch's broom with a pointy-hat-clad chili pepper on top, this added flair is entirely unnecessary and wonderfully fun. The marg is served in a thick-stemmed martini glass over ice, so the solid plastic swizzle stick remains weighed down and perched along the side of the glass, a welcome reprieve from the paper umbrellas that are entertaining one minute and up your nose the next.