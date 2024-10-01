Chili's Witches Brew Margarita Review: A Spooky Sweet Treat Perfect For A Night Out
Chili's Grill & Bar has set its cauldron to bubble with its October Marg of the Month: the Witches Brew Marg. This spooky season special brings together Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Blue Curacao, Monin Granny Smith Apple Syrup, and Fresh Sour mix for a striking blue-green concoction. Served in a martini glass with a half-salted rim and an orange slice, it's the combination of Halloween fun and beach vibes you didn't know you needed.
Available for $6 exclusively during the month of October, this drink won't be around long, so I stopped by my local Chili's to give it a try. Read on to find out if Chili's Witches Brew Marg is a Halloween treat or a trick worth skipping.
What does Chili's Witches Brew Marg taste like?
Sweet and boozy. That was my immediate thought upon taking a sip of Chili's Witches Brew Marg. The unmistakable sweetness of Blue Curacao hits first, followed by a wave of alcohol — which was tequila-forward — before a delightful sour twist wraps it all together.
If you've ever ordered a margarita and upgraded to anything above rail tequila, this is not your drink. But if you enjoy your alcohol packed with flavor and fun, the Witches Brew is for you. Still, even as a fan of sweet beverages, I needed to mellow mine out, and turned to the salted rim and orange wedge for assistance. I squeezed the orange into my drink after a few sips, which added a nice freshness to the otherwise artificial sweetness. Swapping out the Fresh Sour mix for a splash of orange juice, if possible, might ultimately be the move. The salted rim also provided a welcome contrast, so I quickly ditched the straw in favor of the savory garnish.
And then there's the swizzle stick. Shaped like a witch's broom with a pointy-hat-clad chili pepper on top, this added flair is entirely unnecessary and wonderfully fun. The marg is served in a thick-stemmed martini glass over ice, so the solid plastic swizzle stick remains weighed down and perched along the side of the glass, a welcome reprieve from the paper umbrellas that are entertaining one minute and up your nose the next.
Final thoughts
For $6, Chili's Witches Brew Marg is a fun drink at a fair price. Mine never felt watered down, even as the ice began to melt. The flavors were bold, though I'm not sure what happened to the Granny Smith Apple Syrup; I couldn't identify it specifically, so perhaps it was responsible for the extra sour kick. Add in that Instagram-worthy color and a cute Halloween swizzle stick, and this is a drink worth ordering once, but don't plan on having too many, or a candy-induced sugar rush is going to look like kid's play.