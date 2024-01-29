8 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking On A Gas Stove Top

It has been widely reported that gas stoves emit a range of harmful compounds. These include benzene, nitrogen dioxide, and fine airborne particulates. Benzene is cited as a cause of blood cell cancers in an article published in Environmental Science and Technology. Nitrogen dioxide is known to be a lung irritant and was linked with the development of asthma in a meta-analysis published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.

Turning on the exhaust fan is a vital means of reducing the levels of these pollutants. As research scientist Eric Lebel explained to Scientific American, "You should always turn that exhaust fan on anytime that you're using your stove ... Even if what you're cooking doesn't smell, if that flame is on, you should have the exhaust on to help reduce the concentrations of the off-gassing, or those [nitrogen oxide] by-products, in the kitchen."

Unfortunately, not every kitchen is equipped with a ventilation hood. Furthermore, some ventilation hoods fail to remove the pollutants from the room. In these instances, those using gas stove tops should cook with the windows open to improve ventilation. Tests by New York Times writer Tim Heffernan in his kitchen showed that having the window open for just 20 minutes can significantly improve air quality when a gas stove top is on. Other methods can also be used to improve air quality, including the use of air purifiers.