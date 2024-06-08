The One Appliance Upgrade You Need If You Have A Tiny Kitchen

Plenty of recipes boast about requiring just one pot, only a handful of ingredients, or taking next to no time to make. Few and far between, though, are the recipes that require minimal space — and if you're working in a tiny kitchen, we feel your pain. Seeing that a recipe requires an invariably large and difficult-to-wash crock pot, Instant Pot, or even a large soup or stew pot can be enough to make you scroll right past, as it just isn't worth the hassle. If that sounds familiar, we have a brilliant — and brilliantly easy — upgrade for you that will change how you see and use your kitchen.

There are plenty of appliances that you don't technically need in a kitchen, but when it comes to the crucial ones, a sink is at the top of the list. If you think there's only so much that you can do to maximize space in your tiny kitchen and work within the footprint that's set aside for your sink, that's not precisely true — upgrading your faucet can make a world of difference.

It's easy to do, too: Faucets are widely available and sold in different price ranges, and swapping one for another is a surprisingly easy do-it-yourself project. The benefits outweigh the effort, and if you have a tiny kitchen, you'll wonder how you ever managed before making this super easy upgrade.