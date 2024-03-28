The 4 Essential Bin Types For Organizing Your Kitchen, According To An Expert

When it comes to "decanted items," meaning things that you remove from their original packaging, Baer suggests using "clear canisters." Clear containers offer practical and aesthetic benefits, as they feature a clear view of their contents while also presenting things like uncooked pasta, cereals, flour, and sugar in a visually pleasing manner. Decanting also benefits the quality of items, since sealable containers will keep ingredients and foods fresher for longer when compared to original packaging. Bins can even be used in the refrigerator to de-clutter and prolong the life of perishable items.

As explained by Baer, baskets are good "for just about everything else" you might have in your kitchen. For example, baskets offer a clever way to clear out your pantry by keeping snacks and other items in an area where they're accessible (and therefore more likely to be eaten). You'll find suitable baskets in every conceivable size, shape, and material to fulfill just about any organizational need. Baskets are also good for keeping pieces of fruit, cookbooks and recipe cards, utensils, and any other items you don't have a handy home for in your kitchen. With the right bins and a bit of advice from Baer, your kitchen will be an ode to efficiency and organization.