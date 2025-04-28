10 Of The Least-Processed Meats You Should Look For At The Deli
Deli meat is a minefield, y'all. Sure, it's reliably tasty, easy to use in loads of different ways, and cuts out the bore of having to cook your protein yourself, but it's also famously not the best food option for your health. Deli meat can be unhealthy. It is well known for its links to cancer, and regular consumption of it is associated with higher rates of stomach and colorectal cancer, according to the MD Anderson Center. This higher risk comes from the extensive degree of processing that deli meat goes through. Many types are not just high in sodium but also in fat, and this rigorous processing makes them very different from the meats they were originally.
All of this might sound pretty scary, and make you think that all deli meat should be off-limits. However, that's not the case. In your local deli, many types of meat are less processed, and therefore present a lower risk of adverse effects on your health. Naturally, we can't speak for how each individual deli processes their meat, and certain types of these proteins may be more processed than they're letting on. However, options like rotisserie chicken, lean ham, sliced turkey, and even beef pastrami are probably going to be a little healthier for you than others.
1. Sliced turkey
Turkey has an excellent reputation as a protein, and for good reason. This poultry is naturally low in fat and offers a host of amino acids, including L-tryptophan, which helps our body with hormone development and nerve and skin health. Sliced turkey found in a deli can also provide these benefits, and a lot of the time it's a pretty healthy choice, and one which avoids a high degree of processing.
It's worth mentioning, though, that not all sliced turkey is made equally. Some brands may be extensively processed and have a high level of salt and added fat, which is typically included to create more flavor in what can be a fairly mild-tasting cut of meat. That's why it's important to go for the best-quality sliced turkey you can find. "If you can and you're able to choose organic sources, something like Applegate Turkey that's going to have minimal added ingredients, minimal preservatives, that's going to be a healthier choice," Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Danielle Crumble Smith told USA Today. Alternatively, pick sliced turkey that comes from a breast or leg joint in your local deli, which is cut in front of you. Or, just make your own deli meat at home.
2. Roast beef
We can't get enough of roast beef — and if you need any more reason to pick some up at the deli, we're here to tell you that it's a somewhat surprisingly healthy option. Roast beef tends to be fairly light on additives, and generally speaking, it's just made by popping it in the oven until cooked, and then slicing it up. While it may be pre-seasoned by your deli counter, it doesn't go through any mechanical processing or preservation, making it a pretty easygoing choice that's also usually light on fat (depending on the cut used, of course).
Importantly, though, we're only talking about the freshly cooked version here. Prepackaged roast beef sold in supermarkets can often be pretty processed, and cheaper versions should probably be avoided if you don't want to eat something potentially more unhealthy. Crucially, too, it's a good idea to limit your consumption of red meat more generally due to its links to cancer development, so we'd recommend balancing out roast beef with other lean, white proteins.
3. Rotisserie chicken
Of all the proteins you can get at the deli counter, rotisserie chicken is one of the best. "Fresh poultry like rotisserie chicken [...] Is considered unprocessed," Registered Dietitian Destini Moody told Parade. Because rotisserie chicken is cooked whole and then shredded afterward, there's no mechanical separation or extensive processing that goes on here: You can be safe in the knowledge that you're getting high-quality protein that's been cooked pretty recently.
Having said this, it's vital that you seek out rotisserie chicken that's relatively light on ingredients. Some grocery store rotisserie chickens can be injected with ingredients like carrageenan, sugar, or high levels of sodium, which may make it tasty and improve its texture but that will also potentially make them slightly more unhealthy. Additionally, rotisserie chicken can be higher in fat than other types of deli meat, and if your rotisserie chicken has been basted it may have had further fats added to it. Therefore, it's always a good idea to check with your deli counter about which ingredients have been added to your chicken, to avoid ending up with protein that's more processed than you think.
4. Lean ham
Ham gets a bad rep when it comes to deli meat — partly because it's everywhere. Ham is one of the most widely-produced deli meats out there, and as a result, there are plenty of products that are overly-processed and pumped full of preservatives and additives. It doesn't have to be that way though, folks. Lean ham (the kind that you get sliced fresh from a just-cooked joint at your deli counter) is a superb option if you want something less processed.
Registered dietitian Julia Zumpano agrees, saying over at the Cleveland Clinic of ham, roast beef, and chicken breast that "these types of deli meat have the least amount of fat and provide a better nutrient value compared to others." Just make sure that you're identifying ham that isn't highly processed: A type that's lightly flavored and not covered in sodium-packed seasoning mixes, or else ham that hasn't been injected with brine. There's no getting around the fact that ham itself is cured, and therefore undergoes some level of processing before it even arrives at your deli — but you can avoid making it worse by steering clear of super-salty options.
5. Prosciutto
On the surface, it's easy to think that prosciutto is one of the more unhealthy deli meats out there. This cured ham product, which is made from pork leg, is usually rimmed with a thick seam of white fat, which makes it seem like it might be off-limits to folks looking for something more nutritious. However, you might be surprised to hear that prosciutto is actually less processed than a lot of other deli meats out there. The stages that go into making prosciutto are relatively simple, with a salting, washing, and drying process that gives it its intense flavor.
Because prosciutto is made with an entire pork leg joint, there's no separation or mixing of meat involved. Plus, authentically made prosciutto doesn't have anything injected into it to give it flavor: The deep, powerful taste comes from the aging of the meat. Having said this, the higher fat content can of course be a bit of an issue for some folks, especially if the prosciutto is made with a particularly high amount of lard. However, you can simply cut some of it off if you're worried about its impact. We wouldn't, though: It gives the meat a lot of flavor.
6. Beef pastrami
You likely don't think of pastrami as a healthy deli meat, and we don't blame you for that. The image of pastrami is generally a meat that's lurid pink, ultra-salty, and seems to come from some kind of strange amalgamation of meats that you can't quite identify. However, we would argue that's only the case when it comes to cheaply made pre-packaged pastrami. Beef pastrami, which is different from corned beef and sliced in front of you in the deli, is actually not that processed at all.
Beef pastrami is traditionally made from whole brisket. The meat is trimmed, dried, and then covered in a spice rub before being smoked and steamed. While this is technically processing, the fact that it's made with a whole cut of meat and cooked low and slow gives it the upper hand on other, cheaper deli meats, which are often composite products. Importantly, though, it's worth remembering that beef pastrami can be incredibly high in salt, and it can also have an elevated fat content. As such, it's always a good idea to seek out less salty versions of this meat, to avoid it having too much of an impact on your health.
7. Sliced pork loin
When selecting deli meat, a good rule of thumb is to skip pre-packaged items and go for those that are prepared and sliced directly behind the deli counter itself. Of all of these types, sliced pork loin is one of the best you can go for. Sliced pork loin is a great option due to its inherent leanness. Tenderloin is around as lean as chicken breast, meaning that you're getting pretty much pure protein, as well as crucial nutrients like iron, zinc, and B vitamins.
Because sliced pork loin in delis generally isn't cured, it also means that you avoid any of the overt saltiness that you would get with other deli meats (although the person preparing the pork may season it before or after cooking). All of this adds up to one of the healthiest options you can choose. It's important to be aware, though, that some pork loin products can come with additional extras or ingredients that make them unhealthy. If your pork loin is stuffed, for example, it may raise its fat and sodium content considerably, and will it with ingredients that may have been processed.
8. Pancetta
Pancetta may not seem like one of the healthier, less processed deli meats out there, but hear us out. Like prosciutto, pancetta is made using traditional, simple methods, and while a certain level of processing is involved, it's not nearly on the level of some other deli meats. Pancetta is made by taking pork belly and flavoring it with either a dry or a liquid brine. The pancetta is then left to cure and age, which both makes it edible and deepens its meaty flavors.
Now, the fact that it's bathed in a brine (and therefore high in salt) and that it comes from a fatty meat cut doesn't exactly scream health. However, it's worth bearing in mind that other Italian cured meats, like pepperoni and salami, are made by grinding up meat and mixing it with various spices and additives. Those additives may not be inherently bad for you, but it's just another step in processing where things get further from their natural state, and with every addition comes more salt, fat, and the chance of preservatives. As such, if you want something relatively unprocessed, pancetta's your guy.
9. Bresaola
Bresaola is a slightly more uncommon deli meat, but if you're looking for something less processed, it's an option you should really go for. Bresaola is made by air-drying salted beef for several months until it develops a deep red color and a seriously punchy flavor. It's generally made from top round, a part of the beef that is fairly lean and high in quality protein.
The manner by which Bresaola is made can mean that it's a little salty, but it doesn't go through the same processing that other deli meats do, especially those that need to be cooked or that are composed of cheap offcuts. This lack of processing means that there's less chance of preservatives and additives getting into the meat, and it may also be lower in added nitrates. These nitrates, which can be found in processed meats like sausages, bacon, and hot dogs, have long been considered to be potentially risky to consume, due to their conversion into carcinogenic substances in your digestive system. Importantly, though, this may not be the case for every Bresaola product out there.
10. Uncured meats
Anything that's labeled as "cured" in a deli can be a little tricky — and unfortunately, a lot of deli meats are made with this method. Curing may not be the most aggressive mode of preparing meat, but it definitely counts as processing. Curing involves preparing the meat with a combination of salt, sugar, and often nitrate or nitrite, which can help to preserve it. The problem is that none of these things are especially good for you, and the more ingredients that are added to your food, the more it'll become unhealthy.
Now, having said this, it's usually better to go for cured meat than a heavily processed one like hot dogs or sausages, and many favorite cured deli meats out there (like ham, pancetta, and Bresaola) can be made using minimal processing. However, if in doubt, opting for uncured meat is usually the best move. These meats will usually be preservative-free and therefore won't run the risk of containing worrisome ingredients. It's also worth trying to avoid heavily flavored meats like honey-roasted options, as these can be super high in sugar and salt, and may also have added ingredients and preservatives.