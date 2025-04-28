10 Of The Least-Processed Meats You Should Look For At The Deli

Deli meat is a minefield, y'all. Sure, it's reliably tasty, easy to use in loads of different ways, and cuts out the bore of having to cook your protein yourself, but it's also famously not the best food option for your health. Deli meat can be unhealthy. It is well known for its links to cancer, and regular consumption of it is associated with higher rates of stomach and colorectal cancer, according to the MD Anderson Center. This higher risk comes from the extensive degree of processing that deli meat goes through. Many types are not just high in sodium but also in fat, and this rigorous processing makes them very different from the meats they were originally.

All of this might sound pretty scary, and make you think that all deli meat should be off-limits. However, that's not the case. In your local deli, many types of meat are less processed, and therefore present a lower risk of adverse effects on your health. Naturally, we can't speak for how each individual deli processes their meat, and certain types of these proteins may be more processed than they're letting on. However, options like rotisserie chicken, lean ham, sliced turkey, and even beef pastrami are probably going to be a little healthier for you than others.