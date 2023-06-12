The 12 Best Grocery Store Rotisserie Chickens, Ranked
There's a lot to love about rotisserie chicken. Whether they're skewered on a rotating spit or simply roasted on a sheet pan, nothing beats a fresh and juicy bird right out of the oven. The best rotisserie chickens have crispy skin on the outside and tender meat on the inside. Also, the outer skin is rubbed with seasoning for extra flavor, soaking into the succulent meat below as it roasts.
You can usually score a rotisserie chicken at grocery stores for a reasonable price, making them not only delicious but also economical. Rotisserie chickens are basically a blank canvas: having a whole roasted bird presents a wide range of opportunities in the kitchen to make a variety of meals. You can pluck all of the meat off the bones and use it to make chicken salad sandwiches, quesadillas, or enchiladas. You can simmer the bones with aromatics for stocks and broths to make some amazing homemade soup. The possibilities are seemingly endless.
That said, the quality of rotisserie chickens can vary between stores. The size of the chickens and the flavor varieties available are just a couple of the factors at play. Luckily for you, we've taken the time to share some of the best birds on the market.
12. Whole Foods Market
Known for its focus on organic and natural foods, Whole Foods Market has been expanding into new locations since 1980. The company has built a reputation for stocking up on higher-quality groceries compared to cheaper, more value-based grocery chains. While shopping at Whole Foods Market may cost a little more, shoppers get products that are often far superior in quality to what other stores sell. If you haven't tried Whole Foods Market's rotisserie chicken, consider this as a sign to change that.
The store sells a few different options when it comes to rotisserie chicken flavors. If you want a simple, classic rotisserie chicken, you can't go wrong with the Organic Plain Rotisserie Chicken. The store also sells a non-organic Rotisserie Chicken. It comes pre-seasoned with salt and pepper. To keep things interesting, Whole Foods has been known to introduce new flavors on a regular basis, such as Tequila Lime.
The main issue here is the price of these rotisserie chickens, which can be hard to justify when so many other stores sell them much cheaper. The skin on this chicken is nice and crispy, but the white meat is a little on the dry side. That said, it's nice to have access to organic chicken. Still, there are better (and tastier) deals out there.
11. Walmart
Walmart is known for its huge inventory and low prices, which makes it a popular shopping destination for countless customers. The store offers a wide range of prepared foods like chicken Caesar wraps, deli sandwiches, and spinach dip. It also sells rotisserie chickens, which you can pick up hot at the deli or in the refrigerated section.
The main reason this rotisserie chicken made it onto our list is the cheap price tag. Walmart's rotisserie chicken is a fraction of the cost that many other grocery stores charge, which makes this a great deal. If you're on a budget and looking to score a whole roasted chicken, you'd be hard-pressed to find a cheaper deal than this.
Walmart's Traditional Fully-Cooked Rotisserie Chicken is flavored with ingredients like garlic powder, salt, and dehydrated lemon peel. Customers tend to praise the simple yet delicious flavor of this chicken, often remarking on how juicy its meat is. The only downside here is that some customers feel a little disappointed with its size, commenting that these chickens are often on the small side. That said, you get what you pay for, and this whole roasted chicken is ridiculously cheap. Overall, we definitely feel this rotisserie chicken is worth it when you don't feel like taking the time to roast it up yourself at home.
10. Target
Target is another megastore chain that has a lot to offer. The company's grocery department is massive, offering everything from T-bone steaks and fresh fruit to cod filets and bacon. At Target, you'll also find the Good & Gather (the Target store brand) Oven Roasted Rotisserie Chicken. This rotisserie chicken weighs about 30 ounces and is nestled in a sealed container. The neck and giblets are removed, so all you get is the good stuff: breasts, thighs, and wings.
This rotisserie chicken is marinated to tenderize the meat, which is made with water, salt, and vinegar. The chicken is also rubbed with some seasoning, including paprika, salt, brown sugar, and other spices. The end result is a flavorful bird that's beautifully seasoned. Customers often appreciate this rotisserie chicken and incorporate it into easy home-cooked meals.
The one potential issue here is that there seems to be some inconsistency in the amount of seasoning applied to these rotisserie chickens. While some customers say this chicken can be overly seasoned and a bit too salty, others say it can be too bland and needs to be doctored up at home. That said, this rotisserie chicken is still a bargain and you get a lot of meat out of it.
9. Safeway
Safeway is another grocery store chain known for its well-stocked shelves and massive departments. The company has nearly 1,000 locations mostly situated out West. However, the chain also has some stores in the Northeast. Safeway has a few different options when it comes to the rotisserie chickens that it sells.
There is a Traditional Whole Rotisserie Chicken available that's infused with a flavorful brine to maximize tenderness and also rubbed with a special seasoning blend. The seasoning blend contains spices like garlic, salt, brown sugar, and dehydrated onion. Customers tend to enjoy the classic flavor of this rotisserie chicken, but some occasionally comment that the meat can be a little dry. Keep in mind that some level of dryness is fairly common in most grocery store rotisserie chickens unless you happen to score one fresh out of the oven.
Safeway also sells rotisserie chicken with no salt added. This is a great option for anyone who is health-conscious or trying to minimize their sodium intake. A reduction in salt in diets has been shown to reduce blood pressure and the risk of cardiovascular disease. We appreciate that Safeway has an option with no added salt, which seems to be a fairly rare option among grocery store chains. The company's choice to offer this alternative is part of what landed them in our ranking since it sets them apart.
8. Harris Teeter
Harris Teeter is a chain of grocery stores with hundreds of locations scattered around the East Coast. One of the main advantages of buying rotisserie chickens at Harris Teeter is their relatively cheap price. Occasionally, Harris Teeter's rotisserie chicken even goes on sale, dipping to even lower prices.
If you've ever wondered why rotisserie chickens at grocery stores are so cheap, it's because they're often considered a "loss leader." This means that many grocery stores actually lose money on rotisserie chickens — but because these companies still make plenty of profit on lots of other items in the store, it's totally worth it. Those succulent rotisserie chickens are basically just a hook to get you in the door and shopping for other products that are far more profitable.
Another reason we like Harris Teeter is because the company shreds its fresh rotisserie chicken and turns it into Rotisserie Chicken Salad for sale. Most of the time, this is exactly what we end up doing with a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store, so buying it already shredded saves us some major time. Between Harris Teeter's cheap prices and convenient options, this grocery store's rotisserie chicken is deserving of some praise.
7. Kings Food Markets
Kings Food Markets has stores located in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Known for its good sales, this chain of grocery stores is a great pick when you're looking for a solid deal. The store also has affordable catering options that include Breakfast Boxes filled with fresh muffins, fruit, and yogurt. Other available choices include lunch platters, salads, and three-foot subs. Kings Food Markets also has tasty rotisserie chickens that come in different flavors.
Some of the different flavors of rotisserie chicken that Kings Food Markets has featured include Traditional, Provencal, and Smoky Cajun. The company also has antibiotic-free chicken. You can pair Kings Food Markets rotisserie chicken with a few prepared side dishes from the deli and have a full meal ready to go for a very reasonable price. The store also sells half-rotisserie chickens for an even cheaper price. Not only is Kings Food Markets' chicken flavorful, but it's also nice and cheap.
6. The Fresh Grocer
The Fresh Grocer is one of the smaller grocery store chains in our ranking. But don't mistake its humble size as a sign of any shortcomings when it comes to rotisserie chicken. The stores offer minimally-processed rotisserie chickens that do not contain added hormones or steroids. These chickens are also juicy and delicious, thanks to a flavorful seasoning blend of things like salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and chicken broth. Each chicken weighs about two pounds and is sealed in a tight-lidded container after being fully cooked.
If you prefer the leg meat, then you're in luck. The Fresh Grocer also sells rotisserie chicken leg quarters that are rubbed with salt, brown sugar, vinegar, and other seasonings. The chicken legs at The Fresh Grocer are moist and tender and go great with a side of rice and some fresh broccoli. More good news: These roasted chicken legs happen to be quite cheap and only cost a few bucks. There's also hot fried chicken that comes with equal parts of white meat and dark meat, including thighs, wings, drums, and breasts. What puts The Fresh Grocer ahead of many of its competitors is the quality of its chicken and the range of its options.
5. Nature's Temptations
Nature's Temptations is a grocery store located in Ridgefield, Connecticut. The store is known for its focus on fresh and organic foods, with a well-cured inventory of healthy foods to pick from. This includes an impressive bulk section containing a variety of nuts sold by the pound, as well as local, organic produce. The store also has a fantastic deli department that makes deliciously fresh sandwiches. Customers have plenty of choices between deli classics like roast beef and horseradish sauce or vegetarian sandwiches that feature ingredients like hummus and avocado. True to its name, the store keeps a revolving door of tempting dishes on offer, including items like its balsamic-glazed flank steak. Of course, Nature's Temptations also has delectable rotisserie chickens for sale.
The rotisserie chicken at Nature's Temptations is fresh, juicy, and certified organic. The only potential downside here is that some people have reported that customer service can be a little slow at times, depending on how busy the workers in each department are. That said, the food here is exceptional and the store even has an outdoor patio with seating, which is perfect to enjoy some lunch on a beautiful day. This store's dedication to high-quality and exceptionally tasty chicken helps it edge out a lot of other stores on the market.
4. Costco
Costco is a chain of large warehouse shopping centers known for its towering aisles of bulk goods sold for low prices. The company is one of the world's largest retailers and Costco Club members who pay a membership fee get access to large discounts. Costco is well-known for its highly affordable rotisserie chickens. In fact, the company's rotisserie chickens have grown so popular that Costco has sold more than 100 million rotisserie chickens annually in recent years.
These birds are plump, juicy, and simply seasoned. That said, what they're actually seasoned with is a bit of a mystery, thanks to the rather ambiguous "spice extractives" listed on the ingredients label. These rotisserie chickens don't really have a bold crust of skin that tastes highly seasoned, so it's probably just a simple mix of salt and sugar with a hint of a few other common spices. Uncomplicated as it is, this rotisserie chicken still has a nice flavor.
While this chicken may not be quite seasoned enough to eat as leftovers without some doctoring, let's face it — that's true for many store-bought birds. The reality is that for only a few bucks, Costco sells an impressively sizable roasted chicken that can easily feed a small crowd or make a big pot of soup. The consistently cheap price of this chicken, along with its generous amount of meat, is what lands Costco in such a respectable spot in our ranking.
3. Sam's Club
A subsidiary of Walmart, Sam's Club is another large-scale megastore that offers its members access to discounts. The price of its rotisserie chickens is pretty much on par with Costco, but there are some notable differences in flavor. While the seasoning of Costco's rotisserie chicken tends to be more subdued, the taste of the rotisserie chickens at Sam's Club is a bit more pleasantly assertive. This is what nudges Sam's Club's rotisserie chicken a tier above Costco's. The chicken sold at Sam's Club can be easily enjoyed, without needing any extra seasoning or dipping sauces, and for the same cheap price.
These rotisserie chickens are sealed in a container and kept hot under a heat lamp, which makes snagging a hot chicken easy while you're shopping. These rotisserie chickens are prepared fresh on a daily basis and made with a simple seasoning rub that includes salt, paprika, and garlic powder. The addition of paprika gives the skin of this chicken vibrant, golden color. We love the flavor of this chicken and also greatly appreciate its dirt-cheap price tag. There's no doubt that Sam's Club rotisserie chicken gives you a lot of bang for your buck.
2. Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market has locations from coast-to-coast, though most of its stores are located in California. The company distinguishes itself from its competitors by making a conscious effort to not only offer healthy, high-quality products but to also conduct business in a way that's environmentally sustainable. Sprouts has operations underway that provide hungry families with groceries, while working with local growers to showcase seasonal produce. The company also makes truly delicious rotisserie chickens and offers them in a variety of mouthwatering flavors.
Some of the flavors of Sprouts' rotisserie chicken include Herb-Seasoned, BBQ Seasoned, and Pickle-Brined. The store also offers an unseasoned variety of rotisserie chicken. The pickle-brined chicken is especially delicious and made with a blend of pickle brine, garlic powder, and hot sauce made with aged cayenne peppers. The pickle brine and hot sauce give this rotisserie chicken a tangy pop that penetrates deep into the meat, creating a thoroughly tender bird that's bursting with juices. The Herb-Seasoned rotisserie chicken has a classic flavor thanks to a traditional rub that includes salt, garlic, onion, and parsley. Sprouts' humane approach to business, dedication to providing top-notch food, and its tasty rotisserie chicken flavors earn it a top-tier spot in our ranking.
1. Publix
Largely known for its famously delicious made-to-order subs in the deli department, Publix also has exceptionally tender and flavorful rotisserie chicken. There's a lot to appreciate about this rotisserie chicken: not only is it consistently moist, but each of the seasoning blends is supremely tasty and distinct.
Some of the flavors offered include Mojo, Lemon Pepper, BBQ, Original, and other seasonal flavors like Maple Bourbon. These rotisserie chickens are sealed in a paper bag that keeps them warm but also doesn't let them oversteam — this tends to happen more in those tight-fitting plastic-lidded containers that other grocery stores use. Unlike other stores that sell dried-out chicken that's clearly been overbaked, you can just about always count on the rotisserie chickens at Publix to be cooked to perfection. Our favorite flavor is the Mojo, which is made with a mix that includes lime juice, tabasco powder, garlic, and shiitake powder. The end result is irresistibly citrusy and complex, and a big part of the reason that Publix has landed the highly coveted number one spot.