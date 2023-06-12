The 12 Best Grocery Store Rotisserie Chickens, Ranked

There's a lot to love about rotisserie chicken. Whether they're skewered on a rotating spit or simply roasted on a sheet pan, nothing beats a fresh and juicy bird right out of the oven. The best rotisserie chickens have crispy skin on the outside and tender meat on the inside. Also, the outer skin is rubbed with seasoning for extra flavor, soaking into the succulent meat below as it roasts.

You can usually score a rotisserie chicken at grocery stores for a reasonable price, making them not only delicious but also economical. Rotisserie chickens are basically a blank canvas: having a whole roasted bird presents a wide range of opportunities in the kitchen to make a variety of meals. You can pluck all of the meat off the bones and use it to make chicken salad sandwiches, quesadillas, or enchiladas. You can simmer the bones with aromatics for stocks and broths to make some amazing homemade soup. The possibilities are seemingly endless.

That said, the quality of rotisserie chickens can vary between stores. The size of the chickens and the flavor varieties available are just a couple of the factors at play. Luckily for you, we've taken the time to share some of the best birds on the market.