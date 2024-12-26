14 Unhealthiest Deli Meats You Should Think Twice About Before Eating Again

Deli meat is convenient, tasty, and affordable; no wonder it's a staple item. However, it's also got a fairly poor reputation when it comes to nutrition. While the idea of deli meat seems to be a good one, it often gains its flavor and its shelf life from undergoing a curing process, which can raise its salt levels significantly. Deli meats are also frequently made with fattier cuts of meat, therefore containing pretty high saturated fat levels.

Both the salt and the saturated fat content in certain deli meats can be fairly concerning, with tiny portions covering large amounts of the 2,300 milligrams of sodium and 13 to 20 grams of saturated fat recommended by health organizations as daily values for U.S. adults. So what are you to do? Well, you can start making your own deli meat at home, but most of us don't have the time or resources to do that. A far smarter place to start is to identify the unhealthiest deli meat options out there, while also getting a sense of why these meats can be so unhealthy in the first place. In this article, we selected these options based on them being particularly high in sodium, saturated fat, or both, and looked at how specific deli meats can become so salty and fatty.