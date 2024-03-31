The Ultimate Guide To Canned Tomatoes

Canned tomatoes are simply tomatoes that have been processed (often diced, roasted, juiced, or otherwise prepared) and put into cans in the interest of extending their shelf life. The history of canned tomatoes starts with, as one might guess, fresh tomatoes. These delicious, acidic red fruits were domesticated by the Aztecs starting around 500 B.C. and introduced to Europeans in the late 15th and early 16th century. From there, they caught on in Italy and France before eventually gaining popularity in the United States in the early 1800s. It took a while for tomatoes to become trusted and enjoyed there, but they soon became so popular that some "doctors" were even claiming they had curative properties.

The only drawback to this tomato craze was that fresh tomatoes don't last very long. So, people began to come up with ways to preserve them. In 1847, a gardener named Harrison Woodhull Crosby, who worked at Lafayette College, invented a way to can tomatoes at home that was used until 1890, when improved technology and machinery made commercial tomato canning possible.

From there, the industry continued to improve with the introduction of other new technologies like mechanical harvesters for the tomatoes and juice extractors to make canned tomato juice. Now, the United States — California, in particular — produces between 10 and 12 million tons (yes, tons) of tomatoes for canning purposes each year. That's a lot of canned tomatoes!