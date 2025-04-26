11 Pro Tips For Cooking Bacon In The Oven

Making sizzling breakfast pork at home is relatively easy to do. There are plenty of different ways to cook bacon, and it's worth experimenting with different cooking methods. Honing your technique well enough that you get the exact bacon you want every time, though? That can be a years-long journey of taking notes and making adjustments. Maybe you're on a quest to perfectly mimic restaurant bacon. Maybe you just want some consistency. For our money, baking bacon in the oven cooks the most amount of bacon, and the most uniformly.

Advertisement

The internet is full of tips and tricks for excellent oven-baked bacon. I've been honing my own oven-baked method that I learned from my mother-in-law for years, getting each aspect down so well that it's basically muscle memory. Bonus: Doing bacon in this way frees my hands up and allows me to do other things in the morning, like empty the dishwasher, make coffee, and scramble eggs. Here are some tips and things to keep in mind when baking bacon.