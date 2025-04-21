14 Canned Foods To Stock Up On Before They Go Up In Price

In times of crisis, you can always rely on canned food. Sure, canned foods may not be the most gourmet options out there, but they're reliable, long-lasting, and cheap. That last positive — their affordability — is a big draw for customers at the moment. The first few months of 2025 have been rocked by economic uncertainty, thanks to Trump's endless back-and-forth on tariffs and the escalation of a trade war that threatens to send food prices through the roof. Canned foods, with their extended shelf-life and cost-effectiveness, are seen as a port in the storm of ballooning goods costs. However, that may not be the case for much longer.

While Trump announced a temporary pause on tariffs in April 2025, offering a brief respite to consumers who are already deeply worried about how they're going to pay for their groceries, those tariffs are still planned to go ahead. That means that the cost of a lot of foods are going to creep up pretty soon, including your canned goods. A truckload of everyday canned items may be just as affected as their fresh counterparts, so it's wise to think about stocking up your pantry before they shoot up in price. We've got all of the items you need to buy right now, right here.