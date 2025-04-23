9 Trader Joe's Grocery Items That Haven't Been The Same In Years
Some things about Trader Joe's have not changed over the years — like the friendly staff, festive interior design, low prices on items, and the quirky products. However, not all of their iconic grocery items have stayed the same as time has passed. Recently, several Trader Joe's items have gained attention online for aging less than gracefully. Whether its shrinking portions, recipe edits, or ingredient swaps, some of these once-beloved Trader Joe's items are now unrecognizable to loyal fans.
While Trader Joe's is still a foodie playground, these product evolutions have some shoppers growing concerned for the future. From fan-favorite frozen meals to beloved snacks, these once beloved products have taken a nose-dive when it comes to quality, portion, and taste. Using reviews from customers on Reddit, we will discuss some of the most disappointing quality drops of the past few years and what makes these items no longer the same as they once were.
1. Trader Joe's Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties
One Trader Joe's item that has fallen in the public's favor is the frozen Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties. These popular sausage patties were loved for being a convenient and delicious protein option, perfect for a fulfilling breakfast. However, some fans feel that the quality of these sausages have decreased over the years. One review on the website Reddit shared: "Anyone noticed a change in quality with the frozen chicken breakfast sausage patties? I have been eating them a few times a week for the last few months."
When they were introduced, customers celebrated that these patties tasted flavorful and didn't have too many pieces of fat like other sausages often do. The commenter continued, saying: "I tend to dislike sausage because of the tiny bits/chunks of fat or whatever that sausage tends to have. I am very sensitive to texture. I loved these sausages because the meat was good quality, no bits that throw off the chew. Well the last few batches, I have noticed white bits throughout the patties."
Another commenter agreed, saying, "I noticed the same thing earlier this month and stopped buying them. Sad to say cuz they were my favorite last fall!" It is disappointing to hear that this item has reportedly lowered in quality, and unfortunately this item is one you may want to skip on your next trip.
2. Trader Joe's Organic Dried Mango Unsulfured & Unsweetened
Another item that has sparked disappointment amongst Trader Joe's loyalists is the Organic Dried Mango, Unsulfured & Unsweetened. This item is extremely popular for its naturally sweet flavor and its soft, chewy texture, earning itself a place as a favorite Trader Joe's snack. However, some fans have noticed a sharp decline in quality that is difficult for them to ignore. On Reddit, one reviewer stated: "Anyone else notice a change in the flavor/quality of the dried mangos? I've noticed almost a metallic or chemical taste recently."
That is not the only complaint surrounding these organic dried mango packs. Another commenter on Reddit shared: "the last couple bags i've bought have mostly been tough/sour." It is a shame to see such a beloved snack receive reports that the flavor and quality have decreased from what they once were. For an item that has such a cult following for being a delicious and guilt-free snack, this shift has left longtime fans feeling puzzled.
3. Trader Joe's Pita Bite Crackers
Over the years, Trader Joe's Pita Bite Crackers have become a fan-favorite for being a crisp and savory snack. Ideal for pairing with hummus or cheese, or for eating as a treat on their own, these crackers are a staple in many pantries. However, some customers have noticed a recent decline in this product.
Reports state that these crackers are thinner, paler, and less consistent than they used to be. One review on Reddit explained: "Anyone else noticing wild product quality variation with the Pita Bite Crackers? It's been hit or miss the last year but right now is awful. They're thin, transparent and look like rice crackers. Used to be my favorite cracker but the quality has gotten so inconsistent."
Other customers agreed with this claim, with many expressing their sadness over the changes in this once-delicious snack. Another review stated: "Yes it's so depressing because these used to be my favorite snack!" Overall, it seems that this former favorite is failing to satisfy customers as it once did. For those who once stocked up on these boxes, this item has quickly turned into a skippable product.
4. Trader Joe's Soft Strawberry Licorice Twists
As a personal snack favorite of mine, the decline of the Trader Joe's Soft Strawberry Licorice Twists has been especially devastating to witness. This candy was loved for being a soft, chewy, and natural sweet treat that had customers going back for bag after bag. These flavor-packed licorice pieces have unfortunately decreased in quality over the years, with many customers not noticing that they now are much harder and taste more artificial.
One Reddit review shared: "Are there products you've loved for ages that no longer hit the same quality standards? The latest today was the 'soft' strawberry licorice. Now it is so hard! it felt like it was going to rip my teeth out and the flavor was a combination of strange, artificial and cardboardy!" Another fan noted that perhaps the storage could be playing a role in the staleness of this, saying: "The quality took a nose dive during the pandemic and now bags are very hit and miss. I think it doesn't help that at my location they store it above the refrigerated items." Whatever the case, once-devoted fans now find themselves passing on what used to be a treasured Trader Joe's item.
5. Trader Joe's Salmon
Buying fish at Trader Joe's is a hit or miss, and in the case of buying salmon, you may be better off saving your money. According to reviews, the quality of these salmon filets have dramatically decreased over the years, leading to some frustrated feedback from customers. When you purchase salmon, customers are looking for a buttery, sweet, fresh, and non-fishy flavor. Sadly, Trader Joe's has failed to meet these standards for many guests.
One shopper reviewed on Reddit: "Is it just me or has the salmon quality tanked over the last few years? It used to be delicious and slightly sweet, as it should be. Now, more often than not it's flavorless and fishy even if I cook it the same day I buy it." Another reviewer agreed, saying that they even feared they may grow ill from eating Trader Joe's salmon. Their review stated: "I got skin on salmon a couple weeks ago, and it was definitely off. I ate half a piece and threw the rest out. I kept my fingers crossed, hoping I wouldn't get sick." When it comes to shopping for fish, the fresh and farmed salmon may be one item you should avoid buying at Trader Joe's.
6. Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken
Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken has been one of the store's most iconic frozen meals for quite some time, even earning awards from customers for being a fan-favorite item. Known for its crispy breading, tangy sauce, and easy prep, this used to be a consistent and reliable dinner to have in your freezer. Lately, this item has sadly lost some of its support from fans due to the item tasting not as fresh as it once did. One review on Reddit stated: "I stopped buying it after some disappointing bags. Too much breading and the breading tasted like the fry oil was old and bitter."
Another reviewer also noticed a change in the product, saying: "I used to like it, but I don't anymore. I don't know if my taste changed or the product changed, or both." Overall, this is an extremely disappointing change for longtime lovers of this chicken dish. The verdict is clear: Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken is no longer the freezer MVP that it once was, and fans hope the quality improves quickly.
7. Trader Joe's Beef Filet Mignon Steak
Trader Joe's Beef Filet Mignon Steak steak aims to offer a gourmet dining experience for customers looking to cook at home. However, some shoppers feel that this quality does not live up to expectations. Customers on Reddit have shared some serious concerns about the freshness and cut of this meat, even going as far as to allege that meat glue is used in the product. One review stated: "We go to Trader Joe's at least once a week but we no longer are buying their meats. Twice we purchased their expensive BLACK LABEL Center Cut filet mignon steak and got meat glue instead."
This review goes on to say that the product "smelled and looked nasty," and eventually this customer decided to return it back to Trader Joe's. Another review shared that they now feel it is best to buy meat at other grocery stores, saying: "Not the place to buy meat or produce. Stick to their specialty items that you can't get elsewhere." While picking up a fancy steak at Trader Joe's may seem appealing, it is best to not go in with big expectations for this product.
8. Trader Joe's Uncured Turkey Bacon
For those looking for a healthier alternative to traditional bacon, Trader Joe's Uncured Turkey Bacon was a great choice for shoppers. Unfortunately, this convenient and flavorful product has received some less than positive reviews lately. Customers have reported a sharp decline in the quality of the packaging as well as the quality of the turkey meat itself. One Reddit user shared their disappointment, saying: "...It changed packaging and recipe...now if falls apart, comes out of the package in shreds and sticks to the pan. Also taste? doesn't have any!"
Another review pointed out a startling report of dies being used in this product. The review alleges: "I noticed the packaging changed, and the turkey bacon is now seemingly dyed orange/red?? And the meat doesn't look as quality? Also, I used half the package yesterday morning and this morning it's green and stinky. Absolutely vile, I've had packages open for longer than that before with no issues." For Trader Joe's customers, it is extremely disappointing that this product does not live up to its former self.
9. Trader Joe's Veggie Pad Thai
Trader Joe's Veggie Pad Thai is another item that used to be a go–to frozen meal for Thai food lovers. With its blend of flavors and assortment of veggies, this item had lots of customers continuing to purchase time and time again. However, fans have recently begun to give this item a pass due to the overwhelming onion flavor that an updated recipe has reportedly changed. One Reddit review stated: "The frozen pad thai, which I had previously raved about and coveted went out of stock for like a month (or maybe just when I was shopping) and now it tastes overpoweringly oniony."
Another review complained that the new recipe features far too many bean sprouts. They stated: "The smell is kind of bitter and I believe it is because of the frozen then thawed bean sprouts. The bean sprouts became soggy and squishy which was unfortunate because it seems half of the dish is bean sprouts." Overall, this item and the others on this list are continuing to let down Trader Joe's customers due to the fact that they fail to live up to their former standard. Hopefully, Trader Joe's is able to take the feedback from fans to restore the products to the way they once were.