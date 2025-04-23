One Trader Joe's item that has fallen in the public's favor is the frozen Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties. These popular sausage patties were loved for being a convenient and delicious protein option, perfect for a fulfilling breakfast. However, some fans feel that the quality of these sausages have decreased over the years. One review on the website Reddit shared: "Anyone noticed a change in quality with the frozen chicken breakfast sausage patties? I have been eating them a few times a week for the last few months."

Advertisement

When they were introduced, customers celebrated that these patties tasted flavorful and didn't have too many pieces of fat like other sausages often do. The commenter continued, saying: "I tend to dislike sausage because of the tiny bits/chunks of fat or whatever that sausage tends to have. I am very sensitive to texture. I loved these sausages because the meat was good quality, no bits that throw off the chew. Well the last few batches, I have noticed white bits throughout the patties."

Another commenter agreed, saying, "I noticed the same thing earlier this month and stopped buying them. Sad to say cuz they were my favorite last fall!" It is disappointing to hear that this item has reportedly lowered in quality, and unfortunately this item is one you may want to skip on your next trip.

Advertisement