The Frozen Fish Deal You're Overlooking At Trader Joe's

Fish cuts such as salmon and swordfish are typically the catch of the day, and cooking up these fish with a splash of lemon or blackened seasoning makes for a protein-rich and healthy meal. However, if you're looking for a deal that's both deliciously flavorful and cost-effective, pick up a pack of Branzino fillets the next time you're in Trader Joe's frozen section. With four pieces in a bag at only $9.99, this is a steal.

Although some shoppers may balk at the idea of not buying fresh fish, there is nothing wrong with buying it frozen. According to Channel Fish Processing, it's one of the safest ways to consume seafood since bacteria doesn't have time to grow on it. Professionals will use frozen fish even at restaurants since it costs less and is far more sustainable. So, by buying Branzino from Trader Joe's, you are not only consuming seafood as the experts do, but you're also saving money while doing it.