The Frozen Fish Deal You're Overlooking At Trader Joe's
Fish cuts such as salmon and swordfish are typically the catch of the day, and cooking up these fish with a splash of lemon or blackened seasoning makes for a protein-rich and healthy meal. However, if you're looking for a deal that's both deliciously flavorful and cost-effective, pick up a pack of Branzino fillets the next time you're in Trader Joe's frozen section. With four pieces in a bag at only $9.99, this is a steal.
Although some shoppers may balk at the idea of not buying fresh fish, there is nothing wrong with buying it frozen. According to Channel Fish Processing, it's one of the safest ways to consume seafood since bacteria doesn't have time to grow on it. Professionals will use frozen fish even at restaurants since it costs less and is far more sustainable. So, by buying Branzino from Trader Joe's, you are not only consuming seafood as the experts do, but you're also saving money while doing it.
What customers are saying about the Branzino fillets
Branzino may seem ambitious to make, but it's not all that hard to cook in the comfort of your kitchen. The mild fish boasts a somewhat sweet taste and pairs well with many fish seasonings like black peppers or fresh herbs. It doesn't have to be restaurant-quality to serve as a savory meal, and many shoppers swear by the Trader Joe's brand.
"For all of y'all who like fish, I ventured outside of just salmon, haddock, and canned tuna to try branzino for the first time," a Reddit user wrote. "SO GOOD. Ive eaten it at restaurants, and loved it, but im forever now adding to my at-home rotation. Package isn't wrong, they're naturally slightly sweet."
They recommended cooking it on the stove with oil, butter, and preferred seasonings. A different X user seemed to agree, "The branzino fillets from Trader Joe's are SO clutch."
Cooking branzino
With the help of Trader Joe's, branzino is relatively easy to buy, but cooking this fish requires a bit of knowledge about the product. But once you master it, you'll be pleased to add it to your cooking repertoire. Unlike the thick cut of a swordfish, branzino is delicate and requires a specific way of cooking. Martha Stewart suggests roasting the fish whole at high temperatures. This technique will allow the skin to crisp up nicely. Because of the natural flavor, branzino doesn't need a lot of seasoning. Use olive oil and pepper to not over-saturate the fish in overpowering flavors.
Grilling is another way to prepare a simple branzino. With this method, place lemons inside to flavor the fish. It only needs high heat for a few minutes on each side before it is ready. As with cooking other fish, ensure the meat is opaque before removing it from the grill. This technique ensures you can serve an impressive-looking fish without too much effort. Trader Joe's makes this process even simpler now that you can purchase four fillets for such a low price.