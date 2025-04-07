8 Canned Foods You Should Avoid Buying At Trader Joe's, According To Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Since 1967, Trader Joe's has made a name for itself by providing affordable and quality food items to neighborhoods across the United States. Known for its quirky and unique in-house products, Trader Joe's has become one of the most successful grocery stores in the nation. When it comes to stocking up on pantry essentials, Trader Joe's vast assortment of must-buy canned goods makes it a go-to for many shoppers. From tinned fish to canned soup, Trader Joe's has products that can appeal to a variety of taste preferences.
However, not every item on its shelves is a hit with customers. Whether it's lackluster flavors, questionable textures, or disappointing ingredients, Trader Joe's shoppers have shared reviews for several canned items that have failed to impress. Based on reviews shared by customers on platforms such as Reddit and Amazon, this article will dive into what canned goods you should skip to avoid wasting money on your next Trader Joe's shopping trip.
Trader Joe's Canned Lightly Smoked Salmon
Tinned fish is a popular choice for many shoppers looking for a convenient protein option that lasts for a long time in your pantry. While Trader Joe's Canned Lightly Smoked Salmon may seem like an item that would fit that bill, many customers have found it to be very disappointing in flavor. One common complaint is that this tinned fish has an overwhelming oil-to-fish ratio and does not feature the advertised smoky flavor. One unhappy customer shared: "Opened the can and it was literally 50% olive oil. Fish was tasteless without even a hint of smoke flavor. So much oil that I spilled it all over the counter just opening the can. Save your money."
Other reviewers criticize the taste and texture of the fish itself, which is reportedly not up to the quality standards of other canned fish products that Trader Joe's offers. One disgusted customer who tried this canned smoked salmon stated: "That stuff tasted like rancid cat food. The texture was also appalling, it was like squishy somehow. I took one bite and spit it out." Based on these reviews, you may want to skip adding this item to your grocery cart next time you are at Trader Joe's.
Trader Joe's Grecian Style Eggplant with Tomatoes & Onions
Trader Joe's Grecian Style Eggplant with Tomatoes & Onions appears to promise a delicious Mediterranean-inspired dish, but in reality, this item has left many customers feeling disappointed. The main complaint for this dish is the amount of oil in it, which has reportedly caused some stomach upset for customers. This product uses soy oil, which is considered one of the unhealthiest oils due to its association with high-risk diseases. Several reviews of this product lament these concerns, with one stating: "Didn't appreciate all the oil. It upset my stomach. ... Would not recommend."
While some customers appreciate the other elements of this canned item, it is evident that the excessive oil is a big detractor for this dish. Some customers even suspect that the recipe of this item may have changed and degraded in quality over the years, with one reviewing: "Years ago these used to be nice but I swear they changed the oil to something dirty and cheap and now I can't eat it without feeling awful." While Trader Joe's Grecian Style Eggplant with Tomatoes & Onions might look appealing on the shelf, this item is best left unpurchased if you are not a fan of overly oily dishes.
Trader Joe's Smoked Trout Fillets Skinless in Canola Oil
The smoked salmon mentioned earlier is not the only tinned fish that is leaving Trader Joe's customers with a bad taste in their mouths. Trader Joe's Smoked Trout Fillets in Oil Skinless is another canned seafood that has left many feeling underwhelmed. A main complaint for this dish is the overwhelming salty flavor, which some complain ruins the taste of the fish. One review stated: "We found that this trout not being Rainbow was not as tasty. The most alarming notice was how SALTY this trout is. Yikes!!!"
Another review claims that it is the smoke flavor that contributes negatively to this fish, saying: "Trout has a fairly delicate flavor and a little bit of smoke would have been fine. This product is heavily smoked hiding the delicate trout flavor." The addition of smoke and salt ingredients leads to bold flavors that end up overpowering this fish, leading to a less-than-satisfying dining experience.
While this item may look tempting on the shelf, the many negative reviews about its flavor have led us to the conclusion that this item is best left unpurchased. While the idea may sound delicious, the execution here could use some serious work by Trader Joe's.
Trader Joe's Wild Caught Unsalted Sardines in Spring Water
Trader Joe's Wild Caught Unsalted Sardines in Spring Water is an item that is catching the attention of Trader Joe's fans online for all the wrong reasons. Some fans of sardines have found the taste of these so unpleasant that it left them feeling physically ill. One customer went as far as to say they would not even feed this Trader Joe's product to an animal. Their review states: "Do not buy these sardines, totally disgusting dark meat. I would not feed these to a cat. ... Shame on Trader Joe to lower its standards. ... I have never seen such horrible sardines." Other reviews concur, with one noting that "The smell of it is very strong."
Unfortunately for Trader Joe's, that scathing review is not the only major criticism of this item. Despite their unsalted label, these sardines have 200 milligrams (mg) of sodium per can. For context, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advises that a person should consume less than 2,300 mg of sodium per day. If you're watching your sodium or picky about the quality of your sardines, Trader Joe's Wild Caught Unsalted Sardines in Spring Water is a product to skip when shopping for your next grocery haul.
Trader Joe's Turkey Chili with Beans ~ Made with Ground Turkey Breast Meat
For those looking for a quick and easy at-home meal, Trader Joe's offers several heat-and-serve canned food products. While many of these items are adored by fans, some, like Trader Joe's Turkey Chili With Beans Made With Ground Turkey Breast Meat, miss the mark.
According to customer reviews, this chili features a disappointing flavor, which falls short in both taste and texture. One review says: "I purchased this product at a Trader Joe's location. It's probably the worst or second worst chili I have ever tasted. It has way too much sugar, which is not even an ingredient in homemade chili. I suspect the sugar is intended to counteract the over abundance of tomato sauce."
In addition to the unwanted sweet flavor, this chili also lacks texture. While chili recipes can vary in many ways, another customer said that this product is uncharacteristically "paste-like." That review goes on to say: "I had to add seasoning to it, as it was very bland too. Definitely disappointed and probably won't buy it again. TJ doesn't usually let me down but this was a bummer." To avoid this disappointment on your next Trader Joe's trip, leave this item on the shelf.
Trader Joe's Italian Whole Peeled Tomatoes With Basil Leaf
While this product is more of an ingredient than a meal on its own, it still has not escaped negative feedback from the public. Trader Joe's Italian Whole Peeled Tomatoes With Basil Leaf has continued to overwhelm customers with its lackluster and bland taste. While fresh tomatoes are full of flavor, these canned tomatoes fail to stand out on their own.
One review describes this product as: "Meh. Kinda flat on flavor but a good bulking agent for things needing tomatoes." Another concurs, sharing: "They're fine? ... I use [them] for sauces and soups, not eating them straight from the can."
While these tomatoes are not altogether useless, they aren't the best choice if you are looking for the juicy, sweet, and acidic flavor of a ripe fresh tomato. If you are simply in need of a budget-friendly tomato to use for a recipe, Trader Joe's Italian Whole Peeled Tomatoes With Basil Leaf will still serve its purpose, albeit without any "wow" factor.
Trader Joe's Chicken Noodle Soup
Despite its recent addition to Trader Joe's canned food lineup, the Trader Joe's Chicken Noodle Soup has failed to win over customers. While this item is inexpensive and convenient, it fails to deliver the comforting flavor that fans are looking for in a classic chicken noodle soup. On the contrary, this item has received criticism for its bland flavor. One review highlights this, saying: "It's nothing special, but canned chicken noodle soups usually aren't."
Another reviewer mentioned some odd taste undertones, saying: "There's a weird sour, vegetal note I don't get in other brand's broth." The reviewer goes on to add that the item is also "salty" compared to other brands. One can of this soup has around 1,100 mg of sodium, which would explain the taste. The American Heart Association also recommends no more than 2,300 mg of sodium per day, so this can of soup would certainly make a dent in your daily usage.
While this might be an easy meal, there are so many other Trader Joe's canned staples that are a much better purchase overall.
Trader Joe's Dolmas Vine Leaves Stuffed with Rice
For many, purchasing the canned Trader Joe's Dolmas Vine Leaves Stuffed With Rice seems like a delicious and convenient way to enjoy a Middle Eastern delicacy. However, many Trader Joe's customers have found these items lacking in quality, especially when it comes to the rice. According to several customers, the quality of this product has devolved over the years, leaving many unsatisfied with its current iteration. One review states: "I purchased this brand of stuffed grape leaves before and really enjoyed them. The rice stuffing was so dry and tasteless I could hardly swallow. Very disappointed!!!"
Another review claimed that this item was so terrible they ended up throwing away the entire product altogether. They shared: "The grape leaves went into the trash. ... What a disappointment. Something was definitely not right with the rice stuffing. The rice was dry and flaky. Texture was awful." Overall, the consensus appears to be that these canned dolmas are not as great as they once were.
While these items have left customers feeling less than thrilled, dozens of other canned Trader Joe's items are incredible purchases for your pantry. While not every item is a hit, Trader Joe's does continue to have a reputation for quality goods offered at an affordable price.