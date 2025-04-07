8 Canned Foods You Should Avoid Buying At Trader Joe's, According To Reviews

Tinned fish is a popular choice for many shoppers looking for a convenient protein option that lasts for a long time in your pantry. While Trader Joe's Canned Lightly Smoked Salmon may seem like an item that would fit that bill, many customers have found it to be very disappointing in flavor. One common complaint is that this tinned fish has an overwhelming oil-to-fish ratio and does not feature the advertised smoky flavor. One unhappy customer shared: "Opened the can and it was literally 50% olive oil. Fish was tasteless without even a hint of smoke flavor. So much oil that I spilled it all over the counter just opening the can. Save your money."

Other reviewers criticize the taste and texture of the fish itself, which is reportedly not up to the quality standards of other canned fish products that Trader Joe's offers. One disgusted customer who tried this canned smoked salmon stated: "That stuff tasted like rancid cat food. The texture was also appalling, it was like squishy somehow. I took one bite and spit it out." Based on these reviews, you may want to skip adding this item to your grocery cart next time you are at Trader Joe's.