This Condiment Container Hack Is Perfect For Your Next Camping Trip

Food is a big part of the camping experience, and it's not just about survival. You want to savor those wilderness meals, but to do so, you need to pack the right ingredients. Dry goods are easy. But what about oils, spices, and fresh foods that need more protection? The standard plastic bag and aluminum foil don't always cut it. Luckily, we have a clever idea for your next trip: repurposing used condiment containers.

Advertisement

Many condiment containers work well for camping because they're compact, airtight, and leakproof. Some also stand upright and pour easily, making campsite cooking easier. Plus, repurposing old condiment bottles and jars extends their lifecycle, making your nature getaway more eco-friendly. The fact that they're effectively free and already in your pantry is just the cherry on top!

Several condiment vessels can become camping gear, including dispenser-style bottles and holding jars. After washing your used containers, consider the best way to utilize each. Downsize ketchup from family-size bottles into slim hot sauce containers or pour cooking oils and seasonings into smaller jars. Better yet, create your own spice blends so you don't have to pack the entire spice rack. Jars also keep trail mix, candies, and other snacks easily accessible and prevent delicate foods like fresh herbs and berries from getting crushed. When you polish off the contents, that jar doubles as a beverage glass (after a quick rinse) — complete with a lid to keep insects at bay.

Advertisement