This Condiment Container Hack Is Perfect For Your Next Camping Trip
Food is a big part of the camping experience, and it's not just about survival. You want to savor those wilderness meals, but to do so, you need to pack the right ingredients. Dry goods are easy. But what about oils, spices, and fresh foods that need more protection? The standard plastic bag and aluminum foil don't always cut it. Luckily, we have a clever idea for your next trip: repurposing used condiment containers.
Many condiment containers work well for camping because they're compact, airtight, and leakproof. Some also stand upright and pour easily, making campsite cooking easier. Plus, repurposing old condiment bottles and jars extends their lifecycle, making your nature getaway more eco-friendly. The fact that they're effectively free and already in your pantry is just the cherry on top!
Several condiment vessels can become camping gear, including dispenser-style bottles and holding jars. After washing your used containers, consider the best way to utilize each. Downsize ketchup from family-size bottles into slim hot sauce containers or pour cooking oils and seasonings into smaller jars. Better yet, create your own spice blends so you don't have to pack the entire spice rack. Jars also keep trail mix, candies, and other snacks easily accessible and prevent delicate foods like fresh herbs and berries from getting crushed. When you polish off the contents, that jar doubles as a beverage glass (after a quick rinse) — complete with a lid to keep insects at bay.
How to pack condiment containers for your next trip
Expecting bumpy backcountry roads on the way to your destination? Your carefully packed supplies don't have to turn into a sticky disaster. If you're worried about the integrity of your containers, add a thin layer of plastic wrap over the opening before sealing the lid. For even more peace of mind, place condiment bottles in a large sealable plastic bag, creating a secondary defense against leaks.
Not all condiments need to be refrigerated, so prioritize that precious cooler space. Items like open mayonnaise, dairy-based condiments, and fresh ingredients should stay cold, so nestle them amongst your ice packs. Meanwhile, ketchup, mustard, honey, and hot sauce can safely travel with dry goods.
Repurposed containers aren't just for condiments — they can also be used to transport cooking ingredients. Crack eggs at home and store them in a sealed jar to prevent bringing fragile cartons. Premix pancake batter in squeeze bottles for mess-free meals, and store pre-chopped meats and veggies in airtight containers. This eliminates the need for mixing bowls, cutting boards, and knives at your campsite and saves time on prep. Finally, if you're craving cocktails with your meal, pour premixed drinks into sealed glass jars for a sophisticated bevvie. And if you love all these tips, we have even more camping food hacks you'll want to master!