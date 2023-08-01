The Clever Bottle Hack That Makes Pouring Pancakes Mess-Free
There's something particularly comforting about enjoying a bite of fluffy pancakes slathered with butter and maple syrup on a slow Sunday morning (or any day of the week, for that matter). And over the years, home cooks and retail brands alike have developed ways to make this simple pleasure even more convenient and seamless, with pre-made pancake mixes galore and tips for the perfect pancakes from celebrity chefs. And there's a genius hack that can help you forgo the mess as you pour pancake batter onto the skillet or griddle: repurposing condiment bottles for a tidy depositing tool.
When it comes to the traditional method of scooping pancake batter out of the mixing bowl with a measuring cup, you've likely asked: What size measuring cup should I use? Plus, by that time you get finished scooping, you're covered in pancake batter up to your elbows — not to mention the drizzles on the counter.
If that scenario sounds familiar, think twice before tossing that empty bottle of ketchup, mustard, or mayonnaise leftover from your next summer cookout. Instead, simply clean out the condiment bottle, fill it with batter, and reuse it to squeeze out the perfect pancake rounds and shapes.
How to repurpose a condiment bottle for pancakes
Home cooks who are well-seasoned in the art of pancake-making, as well as professional pancake artists (yes it's a thing), use restaurant condiment bottles to deposit pancake batter onto a hot, buttered griddle to create the perfectly sized, circular, or shaped pancakes. However, you can do the same thing with a leftover condiment bottle, which is a sustainability-minded win without the need to go out and purchase extra bottles.
And it's ridiculously easy, too. Just clean out a ketchup bottle with soap and water and keep it on hand for the next time you make flapjacks. Larger 20 or 32-ounce bottles are great for the job, as they'll hold ample batter. Once you've whipped up the recipe for mixed berry pancakes with honey berry topping, simply locate an empty condiment bottle and use a ladle or large spoon to transfer the batter into the bottle, holding the bottle above the mixing bowl to catch any batter drips. Alternately, you can pour the batter into the condiment bottle straight from the bowl — doing so swiftly and carefully to avoid spills.
Fill the bottle completely and secure the lid back on top. When the griddle or skillet is hot (medium heat is great to avoid burning the surface of the cakes), invert the bottle, flip open the cap, and squeeze out the pancake batter. Spiral batter into rounds, create other fun shapes and fill them in with batter, or make lacy designs.
Other creative pancake tricks
Once you've used a repurposed condiment bottle to deposit the pancake batter, you won't want to look back at those days of messy mishaps. But don't stop with circular flapjacks. Make breakfast into an art project with the kids (or let your inner child run wild) with creative dinosaurs, clouds, or heart shapes for Valentine's Day. Craft letters, numbers, or thoughtful messages with your pancake batter, using a condiment bottle.
You can even make intricate portraits by mixing batter with different colors, filling them in individual condiment bottles, and letting the skillet be your canvas. Re-imagine a tried-and-true classic pancake recipe by adding natural food coloring to the mix, and topping each cake with sprinkles or mini chocolate chips, or studding them with fresh blueberries. On luxuriously slow mornings, make homemade whipped cream or drizzle your pancakes with honey.
Plus, one of the best things about reusing that ketchup or mustard bottle to pour pancake batter is that it also functions as a reusable container for leftover batter. If you make more than enough lemon ricotta pancake batter for one morning's feast, you can close the lid and store the bottles in the fridge for two to four days to save the extra batter. Or, freeze the batter right in the bottle and thaw it in the fridge prior to using it. With this reusable bottle tip, the pancake possibilities are pretty much endless.