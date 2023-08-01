The Clever Bottle Hack That Makes Pouring Pancakes Mess-Free

There's something particularly comforting about enjoying a bite of fluffy pancakes slathered with butter and maple syrup on a slow Sunday morning (or any day of the week, for that matter). And over the years, home cooks and retail brands alike have developed ways to make this simple pleasure even more convenient and seamless, with pre-made pancake mixes galore and tips for the perfect pancakes from celebrity chefs. And there's a genius hack that can help you forgo the mess as you pour pancake batter onto the skillet or griddle: repurposing condiment bottles for a tidy depositing tool.

When it comes to the traditional method of scooping pancake batter out of the mixing bowl with a measuring cup, you've likely asked: What size measuring cup should I use? Plus, by that time you get finished scooping, you're covered in pancake batter up to your elbows — not to mention the drizzles on the counter.

If that scenario sounds familiar, think twice before tossing that empty bottle of ketchup, mustard, or mayonnaise leftover from your next summer cookout. Instead, simply clean out the condiment bottle, fill it with batter, and reuse it to squeeze out the perfect pancake rounds and shapes.