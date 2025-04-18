10 Ways To Seriously Upgrade Canned Roast Beef Spread
Canned roast beef spread is just as versatile as it is delicious. There are so many ways to incorporate this ready-to-use product into a tasty meal, and it goes from can to table in just minutes. Whether you spread it on a bun or add it to your favorite beef-infused recipe, its uses are endless. There are several brands that produce quality canned roast beef products (according to customer reviews). And, because it doesn't need to be refrigerated like fresh beef does, these products can sit in your pantry for years.
Unlike traditional canned roast beef, these products aren't chunky. This meat is ground into a smooth paste, making it ideally suited for a variety of applications. Sure, you can grab a fork and eat it right out of the can, but why would you want to, when there are so many ways to savor the flavor with a few tweaks? From squeezing on a bit of mustard to stirring in some chopped celery, our tips will leave you wanting more. So, here are our favorite ways to seriously upgrade canned roast beef spread.
1. Mix in some tasty condiments
Take your canned roast beef spread to the next level by mixing in a few go-to condiments. We suggest one-upping an ordinary lunch with a hearty squeeze of spicy brown or Dijon. Mustard is a top choice when it comes to condiments that complement the umami taste of roast beef. If you're not a fan of the yellow stuff, consider smearing on a thin layer of creamy horseradish sauce. Don't go overboard, though. This one condiment delivers a bold, spicy kick that will upgrade your sandwich and clear your sinuses at the same time.
You can always opt for a dollop of sweet and smokey barbecue sauce plus a thick smear of mayo. This combination of popular condiments makes it so easy to turn your canned roast beef spread into a lightning-fast version of a classic North Shore roast beef sandwich. Add a few slices of American cheese, and voilà, you saved yourself a trip to the deli and replicated this Boston-born treat from the 1950s.
2. Sprinkle on some seasonings
We all know that a pinch of salt and pepper can transform any dish from bland to scrumptious, and that same theory applies to canned roast beef spread. Don't stop there, though. There are loads of spices that complement the flavor of roast beef. For a crave-able protein, consider sprinkling on a few savory pantry staples like onion and garlic powder, smoked paprika, or even a few mustard seeds. But if you haven't stocked up on those ingredients, no problem.
It's also easy to create an international sensation with a diverse array of global spices. Grab a can of roast beef spread and sprinkle on some taco seasoning for a south-of-the-border spin. Smear it on a tortilla, roll it up with some refried beans and a handful of cheddar, and you've got a fiesta in every bite. And because there's no need to brown a chub of ground beef, there's no greasy mess to clean up either.
3. Add some crunchy veggies
If you're like most of us, you can use a few more vegetables in your daily meal plan, so consider adding some fresh, crunchy options to your canned roast beef spread. This perk packs in some much-welcomed vitamins and minerals while delivering a satisfying textural contrast to the soft, smooth, pâté-like spread. You'll hardly even notice the added rabbit food, but your body will relish the nutritional boost.
We loved finely dicing some raw onions and celery to boost the roast beefy flavor or elevate your canned roast beef spread's taste to a whole new level. Try tossing in a few shredded carrots or mix in a spoonful of sweet pickles. Both of these options create a roast beef salad with a mildly sweet flavor. Make your dish even more interesting with a few finely diced radishes. These colorful root veggies are a terrific option if raw onions don't agree with your taste preferences.
4. Toss in some savory herbs
Herbs are terrific flavor enhancers that add a fresh and bright dimension to any brand of canned roast beef spread. With so many aromatic varieties to choose from, it could be hard to narrow down your picks. We suggest some beef-complimentary options like peppery parsley, mild chives, and sweet basil. It's easy as pie to get creative. Just toss in some dill for a burst of tang or a sprinkle of earthy thyme. Both options add a pop of color that boosts its visual appeal.
Adding herbs to your canned meat also infuses it with a few antioxidants, like Rosmanol that's found in sage. These fragrant leaves offer a delicious upgrade to any roast beef dish and are touted to improve memory. So whether you pick some out of your herb garden or reach for the dried variety, they both provide some bonus nutritional benefits and an endless array of flavor profiles.
5. Sauce it up
Another terrific way to seriously upgrade a can of roast beef spread is to smear it on a baguette, and then sauce it up. Skip the traditional French dip recipe and take this upgraded version for a swim in your favorite au jus. The sandwich alternatives don't end there, either. A creamy Italian dressing is perfect for saucing up a sandwich. Or, you can elevate your snack with a few drops of rich and tangy red wine Dijon sauce.
We also suggest reaching for an umami booster to drizzle on your canned roast beef spread, like Worcestershire or soy sauce. Reach for either option and get a dash of depth that compliments beef oh so well. A rich brown gravy is another flavorful go-to pick because it adds a gratifying hearty and savory flavor to the meat. Satisfy any comfort food craving and spoon this combo over mashed potatoes or jazz it up with a plate of wide egg noodles.
6. Spread it on seasoned crackers
Canned roast beef spread is a super simple topping for crackers, and while you can slather it on any old saltine, why not opt for a seasoned product? Something as humble as a rosemary and garlic combination will seriously upgrade this meaty garnish. The cracker's added flavors infuse the canned roast beef spread with loads of complimentary spices, creating a more complex and interesting taste, because the added seasonings are already baked right into the cracker.
Making your own seasoned crackers is pretty straightforward, and you may even save a few bucks over the classy, store-bought kind. Fire Cracker Saltines are a must-try and you only need a few pantry-staple ingredients including your oil of choice, a heaping helping of red pepper flakes, and a sleeve of saltines, of course. If you don't have time to make your own, consider ordering a box of delectable 365 by Whole Foods Market Garlic Herb Pita Chips from Amazon.
7. Brown it in a pan or oven
While you can use roast beef spread right out of the can, you may like it better heated in a skillet, and here's why: the Maillard Reaction. When heated, the chemical reaction between the meat's amino acids and sugar results in complex flavor compounds that make your mouth water. Caramelizing the meat not only intensifies its flavor, but it also seriously upgrades its color and texture.
Because brands like Underwood pre-cook their canned roast beef spread, you definitely don't need to sear it. However, some of us prefer the crispy texture you get from browning it over the soft, purée-like consistency it has straight out of the can. Just put a splash of your favorite oil in the skillet and brown the meat until it reaches your ideal level of char. Be careful not to burn it, though. When you're going for the Maillard Reaction, every cook should understand that it's the characteristic brown hue that produces the flavor you're striving for.
8. Marinate it before cooking
Although canned roast beef spread is already tender, marinating it comes with other advantages, like a serious boost of flavor. Letting the product sit in acidic ingredients like vinegar or lemon juice should do the trick. You can also splash in some beef broth or even your favorite beer to bolster its citrusy flavor.
If you don't have those ingredients on hand, go ahead and whip up a yummy homemade marinade. Simply whisk olive oil, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, thyme, and ginger in a bowl and soak the meat for about 30 minutes. Just don't leave it in there for too long or you may not like the resulting texture. Remove the excess liquid and fat layer first, then make sure the meat is fully immersed for the best results. Remember to keep the container in the fridge so it doesn't spoil. You can build on this upgraded canned roast beef spread to create endless recipes, like an Asian-inspired stir fry.
9. Infuse it with sautéed vegetables
It's Wednesday night and you're looking through recipes for a shortcut to a quick and easy meal. Well, how about infusing that canned roast beef spread in your pantry with an assortment of sautéed vegetables? Whether you toss a handful of broccoli in your wok or a few red bell peppers, these ingredients take any dish to a new level of sophistication almost effortlessly.
Make something new and think mushrooms. These fleshy fungi are famous for pairing well with beef, and when you add in a splash of red wine to the mix, a can of roast beef spread transforms into something the whole family will devour. Try sautéing a few carrots and potatoes for a dish that's reminiscent of a Sunday afternoon pot roast without the crock pot. So, whether you love sautéed onions or garlic with your canned roast beef spread, the important thing here is to find a combination that suits your taste buds.
10. Use it as a quick substitute in your favorite beef recipes
Roast beef spread is one of the best canned meats to stock up on because beef is one of those comfort foods we can't do without. But seriously, who has time to roast a bottom round these days? When you're in a crunch, substitute the canned version in any recipe that calls for fresh roast beef. Save the hassle for grandma and get your weekday meal on the table in just minutes.
Use this scrumptious canned meat to whip up a tasty dish lightning fast like an internationally-inspired meat pie. We recommend a flaky Latin American empanada. This dish features a pastry crust with a hearty beef filling that is the perfect application for canned roast beef spread. Just mix in some onions, potatoes, and whatever spices you have on hand, and bake it until golden brown. Seriously upgraded canned roast beef is a real crowd-pleaser and you can get a six-pack of Underwood Roast Beef Spread on Amazon.