15 Delicious Meat Pies Found Around The World

More of a turnover, empanadas are essentially little pockets of flaky dough that are usually filled with meat (think beef, chorizo, pork, or chicken), cheese, sometimes potatoes, and other vegetables. These pastries are very popular in Spain, Argentina, and throughout Latin American countries, and have even gained popularity in the United States. Like most hand pies, empanadas are stuffed and then baked until golden brown, resulting in a crispy dough with a filling of juicy, flavorful ingredients. Originally, the dough was made with animal fat due to the abundance of cattle, and since then, the flavors have only gotten more rich and more unique.

In Venezuela and Colombia, corn flour is used for the dough while in the Caribbean, yuca or plantain is used for the starch. Just as they can be versatile with the ingredients, empanadas can also be served as a snack, appetizer, or entrée.

In Argentina, there is a different empanada in every province of the country. For example, in Buenos Aires, they are typically filled with ground or minced beef, chicken, or sometimes ham and cheese. Salsa blanca, an Argentinian sauce somewhat like Béchamel, is often served on the side. Whereas an empanada from Catamarca, a northern province, will likely be filled with (among other ingredients) goat meat, potato, onion, paprika, and a diced hard-boiled egg.