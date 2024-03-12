Fire Cracker Saltines Are A Southern Staple You Need To Try

The best part about fire crackers, aside from their bold flavor, is that they're easy to prepare and accessible to foodies who are new to cooking. All you need to make a delicious fire crackers batch is saltines, oil, seasonings, and a container (that you'll use to marinate the ingredients). Although it's a laid-back process, even basic recipes come with instructions, so it's good to keep these tips in mind when making a batch for a party or solo snacking.

In Southern cooking, adventure is everything, so when it comes to spices and seasonings, get creative! If you don't love ranch seasoning and red pepper flakes, use a spice blend that better suits your taste buds. As for oil, canola and vegetable oil are often used, but olive oil can impart a lush and nutty flavor while avocado oil can provide a more neutral yet nutrient-dense flavor. The choice is yours.

You can marinate the crackers in a lidded food storage container or a resealable plastic bag. Remember to shake up or rotate the vessel to achieve an even coat. You can marinate them anywhere between 20 minutes to a few hours. You can even leave them overnight. Although it's not required, baking the crackers after they marinate until they develop a pleasant char will give them an ultra-crunchy texture. Once they've finished marinating or baking, store them in a food container. This will help them stay fresh for about a week.