The Most Important Rule When Working With A Meat Marinade

No matter how incredible a piece of meat is, if it's cooked without seasonings it will never be the best it can be. Even just a dash of salt is enough if you're in a rush. But, if you have time to spare, marinating meat can make a meal truly special. Unfortunately, it's rather easy to make mistakes when using a marinade. You might not let your meat stew for long enough to get the full effects, for example, or maybe you let it marinate too long. But these aren't the worst things you can do; that would be failing to completely immerse your meat in its marinade within an airtight container or resealable bag.

The point of a marinade is both to infuse flavor and to tenderize the meat. Should you not ensure that every inch of surface is immersed, your finished dish will be both inconsistently flavored and not as tender as it could be. With the amount of time some marinades need, that's hard to stomach.