The Restaurant Chain That Just Dropped A Quarter Pounder Copycat With More Beef

Chili's has been in the fast casual restaurant game for decades, and as food prices keep climbing, the chain's had to provide affordable menu options for hungry customers. Thankfully, Chili's just added a new burger to it's frugal 3 for Me lineup, offering a beverage, starter, and entree for $10.99 — and this new burger is taking a shot at McDonald's.

In an email to Daily Meal, Chili's writes, "The Big QP delivers all the craveable flavors of your favorite classics, with two slices of American cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickles, dice onions, and 85% more beef than a Quarter Pounder® with Cheese." With nearly half a pound of beef in one patty, Chili's Big QP certainly earns its name.

On April 16 and 17, Chili's fans in New York City can enjoy this burger at Fast Food Financing, a pop-up mock payday lender that "loans" visitors a coupon card to cover the price of the expensive burgers at the joint next door, which happens to be a McDonald's. However, attentive guests may notice a speakeasy-style setup inside, slinging the Big QP.