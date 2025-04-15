The Restaurant Chain That Just Dropped A Quarter Pounder Copycat With More Beef
Chili's has been in the fast casual restaurant game for decades, and as food prices keep climbing, the chain's had to provide affordable menu options for hungry customers. Thankfully, Chili's just added a new burger to it's frugal 3 for Me lineup, offering a beverage, starter, and entree for $10.99 — and this new burger is taking a shot at McDonald's.
In an email to Daily Meal, Chili's writes, "The Big QP delivers all the craveable flavors of your favorite classics, with two slices of American cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickles, dice onions, and 85% more beef than a Quarter Pounder® with Cheese." With nearly half a pound of beef in one patty, Chili's Big QP certainly earns its name.
On April 16 and 17, Chili's fans in New York City can enjoy this burger at Fast Food Financing, a pop-up mock payday lender that "loans" visitors a coupon card to cover the price of the expensive burgers at the joint next door, which happens to be a McDonald's. However, attentive guests may notice a speakeasy-style setup inside, slinging the Big QP.
Chili's history of coming for McDonald's
Chili's has seen its ups and downs over the years but is now resurgent, and this innovative marketing campaign suggests that the chain is betting big on the Big QP's success. While this almost half-pound Quarter Pounder copycat might be another one of the big changes coming to Chili's in 2025 along with upgraded kitchen equipment, this burger is not the restaurant chain's first stab at a McDonald's-inspired sandwich.
In 2024, Chili's released the Big Smasher, a version of its existing smash burger, dressed with diced red onions, lettuce, pickles, American cheese, and Thousand Island dressing. Although it lacks a sesame seed bun this structure is quite similar (and drew direct comparisons) to McDonald's Big Mac and its Thousand Island-like Big Mac sauce. The Big Smasher debuted on Chili's 3 for Me menu deal, and it seems to be a success, as it's still on the menu and now available alongside its copycat sibling, the Big QP.