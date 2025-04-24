The Best Times To Buy Rotisserie Chicken At 14 Of Your Favorite Grocery Stores

Picking up a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store can be the best part of your day. With one quick tap of your card, you can take home a ready-cooked source of protein, bursting with flavor and ready to shred and put in your favorite meals. Sounds like an idyllic image, until you actually get to your local store, and see the state of the rotisserie chickens on display. If you time it right, the best rotisserie chickens will be plump, juicy, and bursting with freshness — but turn up late, and you'll be met with dry, desiccated carcasses that have been sitting under the heat lamp for hours. That's hardly what anyone wants.

So, how do you avoid the latter? By figuring out what time your grocery store puts their chickens out. Luckily, most major grocery store chains are aware of the continuous demand for rotisserie chickens throughout the day, and as such they stagger their cooking times and place them out every few hours. Other grocery stores are a little less stringent about this, and tend to stick to certain times in the morning and evening to get their poultry out before the lunch or dinner rushes. To know which pattern your store follows, all you need is a little insider info — which we've got right here.