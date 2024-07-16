How To Properly Freeze That Leftover Rotisserie Chicken

The only thing that might be more convenient than picking up a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store is already having one at home. They're perfect for serving up a roast chicken dinner, but they're also great for breaking down and using for all kinds of meal ideas. Use the carcass for stock and the shredded pieces for anything from sandwiches — whole or mixed into a quick and easy chicken salad — to tacos, pasta, or to top a loaded baked potato. It's so versatile, in fact, that you might find yourself tempted to pick up a few rotisserie chickens at once, and you absolutely should, as they freeze well.

While you can theoretically freeze a whole rotisserie chicken by letting it cool completely, wrapping it, and popping it into the freezer, we don't recommend that for a few reasons. For starters, getting all the air out of the storage bag will be more challenging, which increases the chances of freezer burn. Shredded chicken or a chicken that's been broken down into pieces is also easier to thaw and use.

Rotisserie chickens are all about convenience, after all, so it makes sense that the best way to freeze them is the most convenient. Breaking up a warm chicken might add some work in the beginning, but trust us when we say that your future self will thank you. With that in mind, let's talk about the best way to freeze and use those oh-so-handy rotisserie chickens.